Dave Roberts will return as Dodgers manager despite early postseason exit, report says

Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from the postseason in Game 5 of the NLDS at home by the Nationals (WAS 7, LAD 3). Clayton Kershaw had another postseason meltdown and manager Dave Roberts made several questionable moves.

Despite those managerial gaffes -- and the fact these Dodgers have yet to get over the hump and win a World Series -- Roberts will indeed return to the team next season, reports Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. Here's more from Castillo:

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who has been heavily criticized in the aftermath of the club's season-ending loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, will return next season, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

The Dodgers gave Roberts a four-year contract extension last December. That deal runs through 2022. It never seemed all that likely the Dodgers would dismiss Roberts after Game 5. But after an ugly loss like that, you never know.

Among the questionable moves Roberts made in Game 5 were using Kershaw against Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto, using Joe Kelly for a second inning, and not using Kenley Jansen until after the Nationals took the lead. It was not Roberts' finest game.

Roberts, 47, just completed his fourth season as Dodgers manager. They went to the NLCS in 2016 and won the NL pennant in 2017 and 2018. Los Angeles is 393-256 (.606) under Roberts. Only the Astros (395-253) have a better record during that time.

