David Wright gets standing ovation from Mets fans as he takes the field for likely the final time
New York Mets' fans missed their captain, who is starting in a MLB game for the first time in 855 days
Longtime New York Mets third baseman David Wright took the field for what is likely the final time in his career on Saturday night. Wright ran out of the dugout alone, as his Mets teammates stayed behind, and the Citi Field crowd erupted into cheers for their team's captain.
Shortstop Jose Reyes followed, also alone, and the pair shared an embrace at third base before the rest of the team followed. Wright and Reyes started their 878th career game together Saturday night, and their first since Sept. 28, 2011. According to Elias, that is the most by any two players in Mets history.
After, Wright ran behind home plate to catch the ceremonial first pitch from his 2-year-old daughter, Olivia, who is watching her dad play baseball in a Mets uniform for the first time. His daughter was accompanied by Wright's wife, parents and youngest daughter, Madison.
Wright was on his way to the Baseball Hall of Fame until he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2015, which essentially ended his baseball career. The Mets' captain is the franchise leader in at-bats (5997), RBI (970), singles (1119), doubles (390), hits (1777), plate appearances (6870), runs scored (949) and total bases (2945).
The 35-year-old is scheduled to take two at-bats in tonight's game and after the game, he will address the fans on the field.
It's going to be an emotional night in Queens, to say the least.
