Diamondbacks start game with back-to-back-to-back home runs off Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff was greeted rudely by the Snakes

The Arizona Diamondbacks got things started with a bang on Monday in Citizens Bank Park against Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff. Jarrod Dyson homered. Then Ketel Marte homered. Then David Peralta homered. 

Believe it or not, the last team to pull this off was ... the Diamondbacks. And they did it against Max Scherzer! It was July 21, 2017 and David Peralta was part of that back-to-back-to-back homer train as well: 

The D-Backs went to Philly riding a four-game winning streak and the first inning barrage appeared to be a continuation. The homer for Marte was his 16th of the season and he looks to be en route to earning his first trip to the All-Star Game. He entered the night hitting .268/.320/.513 (113 OPS+) with 2.0 WAR. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

