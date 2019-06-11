Diamondbacks start game with back-to-back-to-back home runs off Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff

The Arizona Diamondbacks got things started with a bang on Monday in Citizens Bank Park against Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff. Jarrod Dyson homered. Then Ketel Marte homered. Then David Peralta homered.

THIS is how you start a game.



Back-to-back-to-back homers from the @Dbacks. 😱 pic.twitter.com/mM0Di7bWJ6 — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2019

Believe it or not, the last team to pull this off was ... the Diamondbacks. And they did it against Max Scherzer! It was July 21, 2017 and David Peralta was part of that back-to-back-to-back homer train as well:

The D-Backs went to Philly riding a four-game winning streak and the first inning barrage appeared to be a continuation. The homer for Marte was his 16th of the season and he looks to be en route to earning his first trip to the All-Star Game. He entered the night hitting .268/.320/.513 (113 OPS+) with 2.0 WAR.