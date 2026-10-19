Aaron Boone will return as manager of the New York Yankees in 2027, the Bergen Record reports. Next season is the final season on Boone's contract and will be his 10th season as Yankees manager. New York is 790-565 (.583) in nine seasons under Boone. The Yankees have reached the postseason eight times in those nine seasons but have not won the World Series.

"That's for another day," Boone said when asked about his job status after the Yankees were swept by the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. "Right now is about trying to reflect on this, trying to connect with guys right now as much as I can. Appreciative of a lot of things, but those conversations and things are for another day."

Unless the Yankees give Boone a contract extension, he will enter next season as a lame duck, and that season could come with a World Series or bust mandate. The Yankees have had only three managers in the last 30 years: Joe Torre from 1996-2007, Joe Girardi from 2008-17, and Boone since 2018. Torre and Girardi both won the World Series within their first two seasons.

Why the Yankees are sticking with Boone

The Yankees have not fired a manager who was under contract since Stump Merrill after the 1991 season (Torre and Girardi were let go after their contracts expired). Hal Steinbrenner is much more patient than his father, perhaps to his detriment, but Steinbrenner and GM Brian Cashman are supportive of Boone. That all made Boone's return more likely than not.

Furthermore, this is a bad offseason to need a new manager. Team personnel, including managers, can not communicate with players during a lockout, which is considered likely when the collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1. Relationship-building with players is most of the job, and it will be difficult for a new manager to foster those during the lockout.

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers have won more games than the Yankees since Boone was named manager in 2018. This is a franchise that is judged on championships, however, and New York has not won a World Series since 2009. The Yankees have won just one pennant since then (2024), and their 17-year title drought is tied for the longest in franchise history with their 1979-95 stretch.

Aaron Boone as Yankees manager

Season Record Playoffs 2018 100-62 Lost ALDS 2019 103-59 Lost ALCS 2020 33-27 Lost ALDS 2021 92-70 Lost AL Wild Card 2022 99-63 Lost ALCS 2023 82-80 N/A 2024 94-68 Lost World Series 2025 94-68 Lost ALDS 2026 93-68 Lost ALDS

Cashman is currently without a contract, though he is expected to return for what would be his 29th season as their head baseball operations executive. Boone's and Cashman's status were two of the biggest questions facing the Yankees this offseason.

The Yankees went 93-68 in 2026. It was their 34th consecutive winning season. The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are the only two teams with a managerial vacancy at the moment.