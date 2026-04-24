The weekend action in Major League Baseball features several series between teams that have been playing very well so far in the early going. The Tigers-Reds and Padres-Diamondbacks are toward the top of the list. The biggest matchup, though, would be the Chicago Cubs visiting the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers are tied for first in the NL West with the Padres at 17-8 and have looked the part of a championship contender. The Cubs, though, bring to Dodger Stadium the longest winning streak in all of baseball this season at nine. It is their longest winning streak since 2016 (reminder: They won the World Series that year) and has helped them soar into a first-place tie in the NL Central with the Reds at 16-9.

The run differentials are robust (Cubs +43 and Dodgers +55), suggesting these starts are not fluky.

Here are the pitching matchups, which are subject to change:

Shohei Ohtani's roster spot an unfair advantage, claims Craig Counsell ahead of weekend Dodgers-Cubs series Mike Axisa

Here are three more things to know about this series.

The Cubs' offense is humming

There were problems in the first two weeks of the season, but in the Cubs' last 11 games, 10 of them wins, they've averaged more than seven runs per game. They've scored at least seven runs in eight of those 11 games and hit double digits three times. The traffic has been the big thing. On Monday, for example, the Cubs had 13 baserunners against the Phillies. That was their lowest total in a game over the course of a four-game sweep.

The lineup is really going well top to bottom. Michael Busch got off to a slow start, but he's 4 for 10 with two homers in the last two games. Pete Crow-Armstrong has rebounded to go 10 for 31 (.323) with two doubles and a triple during the winning streak. Alex Bregman also started slow, but he went 7 for 18 (.389) during the Phillies series.

Overall, the Cubs lead the majors in on-base percentage while sitting third in average and OPS.

The Dodgers' offense is capable of better

Fresh off a series loss in San Francisco in which they scored just four total runs in three games, the Dodgers have more firepower than they've shown in the last week. They had a 12-run explosion in Coors Field to help skew things, but in their last six games, they've scored three runs twice, one run once and were shut out once.

For the entire season, the Dodgers have performed pretty well in most offensive categories. Exceptionally well, in fact. They lead the majors in OPS and batting average despite the recent downturn (relatively, at least).

It's fair to say consistency has been an issue though, and they could be better. If you look at Shohei Ohtani's batting average, Will Smith's average and slugging or Kyle Tucker's OPS, you can see where things will probably improve. I bring this up because it's always a scary proposition from opponents' point of view.

Simply, the Dodgers are one of the best offensive teams in baseball and should also probably be better.

Both bullpens are banged up

Remember how the Dodgers had to patchwork their bullpen together last October? They went out to fix that this past offseason by signing Edwin Díaz, but he's now out for months after having loose bodies surgically removed from his elbow. He's one of seven Dodgers relievers on the injured list.

Not to be outdone, the Cubs are also without closer Daniel Palencia, who is one of six Cubs relievers on the injured list. Late-inning lefty Caleb Thielbar left Thursday's game with left hamstring tightness too.

The Dodgers have better arms left with Tanner Scott and Alex Vesia at the back end, in addition to Jack Dreyer and the pedigree of Blake Treinen. The Cubs are left with the likes of Jacob Webb, Hoby Milner, Riley Martin and Corbin Martin, along with long relievers Ben Brown and Javier Assad.

The smart money is on plenty of runs being scored this series. The Cubs appear to have better starting pitching lined up here, but even with the injuries, the Dodgers' bullpen is in better shape. Late fireworks from both sides are possible. And for fans who don't have a horse in the race here, that's always fun.

Prediction

It's easy to pick the Cubs in Game 2 strictly on the pitching matchup. They are exactly the team, with their patience and lineup depth, to take major advantage of Sasaki and his propensity to issue walks and fall behind in counts even when he doesn't walk the batter. Imanaga going for the Cubs on Sunday is also great for the visitors. His stuff has much more bite than late last season and he appears to be back in All-Star form, pitching to a 1.13 ERA with 25 strikeouts against four walks in 24 innings in his last four starts.

This is to say I like the starting pitching better for the Cubs in at least two games and we could even argue Game 1. I'm going to say the Dodgers take two of three, however, because of how ravaged the Cubs bullpen is. The Dodgers will come back to win one late to take the series. It'll be a competitive and entertaining weekend of baseball.