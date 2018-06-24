Edwin Jackson set to match Octavio Dotel's MLB record by playing for 13th team
Jackson will start Monday's game, making the A's his 13th MLB team
The Oakland Athletics have announced that right-hander Edwin Jackson will make the start Monday in Detroit. Normally that news wouldn't be enough to make waves, as Jackson is 34 years old with a career 4.67 ERA. It is, however, very newsworthy.
Here's a list of teams that might otherwise look random:
- Dodgers
- Rays
- Tigers
- Diamondbacks
- White Sox
- Cardinals
- Nationals
- Cubs
- Braves
- Marlins
- Padres
- Orioles
- (Nationals again)
- Athletics
Count 'em. That's 13 teams, once Jackson officially takes the mound with the A's.
That ties an MLB record for recent reliever Octavio Dotel for the most teams by an individual player.
I'm not quite sure if it's a dubious feat, as Jackson had to be good enough to merit shots with this many teams. Then again, I'm not sure it's a feather in his cap, either, as he's never been able to stick with one team for more than three season and any very good player would have found a way to do so. It's just ... something.
Ah, screw it. It's a record. Congratulations, Edwin!
