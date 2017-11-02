Everything you should know about the Carlos Correa proposal after Game 7

On Wednesday night, the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. Afterward, shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend.

You might have some questions about everything that went into this and we're here to provide the answers.

How did Correa propose?

By getting down on one knee after completing an on-the-field interview with FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Did anyone know ahead of time?

Yup. Correa's teammates knew. As did Rosenthal, who explained his role on The Athletic. Rosenthal knew days in advance -- prior to Game 6 -- and helped set up Correa to pop the question. All and all, a nice gesture from one of baseball media's nicest individuals.

Where was the ring during the game?

In the clubhouse. Correa sent a clubbie to retrieve it before taking the field with the ring in his back pocket for the bottom of the ninth.

What was his Plan B?

Per Correa, he didn't have one. Perhaps he's just playing coy, or maybe he figured he'd leave all the contingency planning for the winter -- you know, as a way to take his mind off a World Series loss, had one occurred.

Did she say yes?

Obviously.

Did the internet snark about it?

Obviously.