Giants suspend Harrison Bader's pay after he reportedly crashed scooter into fire truck

Giants center fielder Harrison Bader, who has been on the injured list due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot since May 30, further injured the same foot in a scooter incident, the team announced earlier this week. Amid an investigation, the Giants said late Friday that they are temporarily withholding Bader's pay.

"Over the weekend, Harrison Bader was involved in an accident that has delayed Harrison's prior treatment timeline for plantar fasciitis and, unfortunately, his return to the field," Giants president Buster Posey said in a statement on Friday. "We are still investigating the circumstances of the accident, but will be suspending payment to Harrison until he is able to resume performing services for the club."

The team did not specify the nature of Bader's incident, but sources told SFist that Bader's scooter crashed into the back of a San Francisco Fire Department fire engine just before 2 a.m. on July 26. The wheel of the fire truck "then rolled over his foot, causing major injury," according to the outlet.

A person was taken to an area hospital with "non-life threatening injuries," SFPD told SFist.

Bader was previously suspended from the University of Florida baseball team in 2014 over a scooter accident while he was a sophomore, according to the Gainesville Sun.

In 30 games for the Giants this season, Bader hit .170/.198/.358 with five homers and 14 RBI. Still, had he been ready to return anytime soon, he could've had some trade value. He's been a productive deadline addition for the 2022 Yankees and 2025 Phillies, both playoff teams. In fact, he was worth 1.3 WAR in just 50 games for the Phillies last season.

Bader is currently in the first year of a two-year, $20.5 million deal.