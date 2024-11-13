It's not often you can say the team with the highest payroll in the sport was a fun underdog story, but that's exactly what the New York Mets were in 2024. They went 75-87 and missed the postseason in 2023 -- things went so sour they sold at the trade deadline -- then rebounded to go 89-73 in 2024, including an MLB-best 65-38 after June 2. New York made a spirited run to the NLCS before being eliminated by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

"We enjoyed this run," POBO David Stearns said after the NLCS defeat (via MLB.com). "Our fan base enjoyed this run. We have great memories from this run. It's also time for us to begin to move forward and see what we can do to build on this to ensure we have the type of sustainable competitiveness -- true sustainable competitiveness -- that's eluded this organization for a long time."

For the first time in a long time, the Mets have an owner who wants to win and is willing to spend (Steve Cohen), a bright head baseball operations executive (Stearns), and a manager with steady leadership (Carlos Mendoza) all at the same time. They've had those things individually throughout their history, but rarely at the same time like they do now. All indications are 2024 was the beginning of a long run of success for the Mets, not a one-year blip.

With that in mind, here's a look at what the Mets are facing this offseason.

Key free agents

The Mets had 14 players become free agents after the season, not to mention several players come off the books who weren't on their 2024 roster. This past season the Mets paid significant sums to James McCann ($9.5 million), Max Scherzer ($30.8 million), and Justin Verlander ($25 million) to play for other teams. That's more than $65 million paid out to make players go away.

Between their own free agents and the guys they paid to play for other teams, the Mets had approximately $180 million come off their MLB-high $356.2 million competitive balance tax payroll this offseason. Cot's Baseball Contracts estimates their 2025 CBT payroll at $170.5 million, currently. That leaves a lot -- A LOT -- of money to spend if their 2025 payroll approaches 2024 levels.

Biggest needs

Rotation help, first and foremost. Severino, Manaea, and Quintana ranked 1-2-3 on the team in innings in 2024 and all three are now free agents. Manaea opted out his $13.5 million salary for next season and is looking at a multi-year contract. The Mets have expressed an interest in bringing him back. Manaea and Severino both received the qualifying offer, it should be noted.

New York's 2025 rotation depth chart currently looks like this:

Re-signing Manaea to a four-ish year contract and Severino accepting the $21.05 million qualifying offer might be the best outcome for the Mets. Regardless, they need starters this offseason. Plural. And they have the financial wherewithal to dive into the deep end of the free agent pool. The Mets had success with Manaea and Severino on short-term deals last year. They can aim higher now.

Beyond the rotation, the Mets must also figure out their corner infield situation, specifically with Alonso. Alonso has not made it a secret that he wants to remain a Met the rest of his career, though giving a soon-to-be 30-year-old righty hitting first baseman a big contract is a risky proposition. Stearns may not be so eager to re-sign Alonso given who else is available in free agency (more on that in a bit).

The Mets know this much: Mark Vientos will play a corner infield spot in 2025. It could be third base, where he spent 2024, or he could slide over the first base, with Alonso effectively being replaced by a new third baseman. Brett Baty strikes me as a change of scenery trade candidate more than someone who will get another opportunity in 2025, but who knows? Baty could be an option.

Center field could use an upgrade -- Tyrone Taylor is a nice player but stretched as an everyday guy -- and the Mets have to figure out a way to make room for top prospect Luisangel Acuña, Ronald's little brother. They could install Acuña at second base full-time, use Jeff McNeil as a super utility guy, and rotate players through the DH spot. That's one option.

And, of course, the Mets need relief help. Maton and Stanek were two of their best relievers down the stretch in 2024 (Maton had a rough postseason though) and the Mets had bullpen questions behind those two. Now those questions are even greater. During his time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Stearns was great at unearthing cheap relievers. He'll try to do same for the Mets.

Possible fits

Given their financial might and where they sit on the contention cycle (right to win right now), expect the Mets to be very active in free agency, and to very aggressively pursue the offseason's No. 1 free agent. That is, of course ...

OF Juan Soto, free agent: Soto is, for all intents and purposes, the perfect hitter. He has elite power. He has elite contact skills. He has elite plate discipline. On top of that, Soto is only 26. His defense leaves a lot to be desired and he's a liability on the bases, but Soto is the closest thing we've seen to Ted Williams since, well, Ted Williams. The Mets have the resources to make Soto the highest paid player ever -- I think his contract is more likely to start with a 7 than a 5 -- and he fits their lineup perfectly. When it's all said and done, expect the Soto race to come down to the two New York teams. It could be a fierce bidding war.

RHP Corbin Burnes, free agent: Stearns drafted Burnes back in the day during his time with the Brewers, so there's a relationship already in place. The Mets had so much money come off the books this year that they can afford Soto and a high-priced starter, and Burnes is one of the best starters in the league. If not Burnes, then what about Max Fried? Signing Fried away from the Atlanta Braves would give the Mets one of the top lefties in the sport and also hurt a division rival. Point is, the Mets could be a player for one of the offseason's top free-agent starters in addition to pursuing Soto.

OF Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox: Injuries and wretched White Sox vibes contributed to Robert having a poor 2024, but he is a year removed from hitting 38 home runs, and he's a splendid defensive center fielder. His contract is team friendly too. Robert is owed $15 million in 2025 with affordable club options for 2026 and 2027. If he comes in and is great in 2025, then you get to keep him another two years. If he has another down year, you can walk away after the season. Low risk, high reward. The White Sox are said to be seeking position players this winter. I can't help but wonder if Baty + stuff interests them in a Robert deal.

3B Alex Bregman, free agent: Is there a scenario where the Mets led Alonso walk, move Vientos to first base, and plug Bregman in at the hot corner? That would upgrade the team's defense considerably, and while Bregman doesn't have Alonso's power (few do), he is a high-end hitter who is battle-tested on the game's biggest stage. Once upon a time, Cohen and the Mets agreed to sign Carlos Correa, Bregman's former teammate with the Houston Astros, to play third base before they saw something scary in Correa's ankle during his physical. Could they circle back and try to sign another former Astro to play the hot corner? Hmmm.

RP Clay Holmes, free agent: Mendoza knows Holmes well from their time with the Yankees, and although he lost the closer's job late in 2024, Holmes remains an effective high leverage reliever with a strong postseason track record. He's been scored upon in only two of his 19 career postseason appearances. Holmes is the game's preeminent ground ball reliever and he added a bat-missing slider during his time in the Bronx. The Mets need late-inning help and Holmes would give them a nice ground ball complement to closer Edwin Díaz's high-strikeout ways.