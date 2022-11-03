New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte on Tuesday underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury, the club has announced. According to the Mets, the usual recovery for such a procedure is eight weeks, which means Marte should be ready for a full and normal spring training heading into the 2023 season. Marte sustained the injury during the second half of this season.

Marte, 34, is coming off a largely successful first season with the Mets after signing a four-year, $78 million free agent contract that runs through the 2025 campaign. In 118 games, Marte slashed .292/.347/.468 (132 OPS+) with 16 home runs, 18 stolen bases, and a WAR of 3.8 as the team's primary right fielder. Marte was limited by quad and groin injuries in the first half of the season, and down the stretch he missed almost a month because of a fractured finger. That's in addition to, as noted, the core muscle injury. Marte, though, was exactly what the Mets hoped he would be when healthy.

He's obviously an essential part of their plans in 2023 and beyond, and the expectation of a full spring training is good news when it comes to Marte's outlook. Yes, he's into his mid-thirties now, but Marte has the kind of athleticism, conditioning, and broad base of skills that tends to age very well. No doubt the Mets under aggressive owner Steve Cohen will be looking to repeat and maybe surpass the successes of 2022 and play deeper into October. A healthy Marte is a good foundation for such outcomes.