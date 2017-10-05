MLB reportedly investigating D-Backs for having banned electronic device in dugout

Wednesday night, the Diamondbacks punched their ticket to the NLDS with a Wild Card Game win over the Rockies (ARI 11, COL 8). The D-Backs will now take on the Dodgers in the best-of-five NLDS. That series begins Friday.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, MLB is currently investigating the D-Backs for having what they believe to be an illegal electronic device in their dugout during the Wild Card Game. More specifically, coach Ariel Prieto was spotted wearing a smart watch. From Sherman:

In a picture obtained by The Post that MLB has seen, Prieto is shown wearing what appears to be an electronic watch three weeks after Commissioner Rob Manfred sanctioned the Red Sox for having personnel wearing such a watch in games against the Yankees. Prieto, a former major league pitcher, has been a coach/interpreter for the Diamondbacks the past three years. ... Officials from MLB did not want to discuss the investigation. Arizona GM Mike Hazen and a team communications head did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Red Sox, as noted by Sherman, were recently busted for using a smart watch as part of an elaborate sign-stealing scheme. The Yankees caught wind of the scheme and filed a complaint with MLB. The Red Sox admitted their wrongdoing and were fined an undisclosed amount.

Here is a screen grab of Prieto wearing the watch in the dugout:

D-Backs coach Ariel Prieto is being investigated for having an improper electronic device in the dugout. MLB.com screen grab/CBS Sports

It is unclear at this time whether Prieto was wearing the watch as part of a sign-stealing scheme similar to the Red Sox, or whether he was wearing it for something else entirely, possibly even simply forgetting to take it off before the game. MLB tends to be pretty tight-lipped about their investigations until they are complete.

MLB does allow certain electronic devices in the dugout, including iPads preloaded with video and scouting reports, though the devices can not be internet-enabled. When the Red Sox were fined last month, MLB said all 30 clubs were notified the penalties would be harsher for future violations. From the league's statement:

"In assessing the significance of this violation, the investigation established three relevant points. First, the violation in question occurred without the knowledge of ownership or front office personnel. Second, when the Red Sox learned of the Yankees' complaint, they immediately halted the conduct in question and then cooperated completely in my investigation. I have received absolute assurances from the Red Sox that there will be no future violations of this type. Third, our investigation revealed that Clubs have employed various strategies to decode signs that do not violate our rules. The Red Sox' strategy violated our rules because of the use of an electronic device. "Taking all of these factors as well as past precedent into account, I have decided to fine the Red Sox an undisclosed amount which in turn will be donated by my office to hurricane relief efforts in Florida. Moreover, all 30 Clubs have been notified that future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks.

The Red Sox were fined not because they stole signs. Stealing signs is not against the rules. They were fined for having an illegal electronic device in the dugout regardless of its intended usage. The D-Backs could be facing a stiff penalty -- even if Prieto made an honest mistake -- especially since it happened in the NL Wild Card Game.