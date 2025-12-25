The Athletics and outfielder Tyler Soderstrom are in agreement on a seven-year contract extension worth $86 million, per ESPN. The pact includes a club option for an eighth year and escalators that can push the total value to $131 million.

Soderstrom, 24, is coming off a breakout season. He hit .276/.346/.474 with 25 home runs and 93 runs batted in. His contributions were worth an estimated 4.3 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Soderstrom's 126 OPS+ ranked third among A's regulars, behind first baseman and American League Rookie of the Year Award winner Nick Kurtz and catcher Shea Langeliers. The A's ranked sixth in the AL in runs scored, trailing five playoff teams: the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Detroit Tigers.

Soderstrom, who was already under team control through the 2029 season, is now in possession of the largest contract in Athletics franchise history. That distinction previously belonged to right-hander Luis Severino, a free-agent signing from last winter who inked a three-year pact worth $67 million.

The A's are slated to enter their second season since departing Oakland as part of a multi-city relocation route. They spent last year and will spend the next few years in Sacramento until a ballpark is constructed in Las Vegas.