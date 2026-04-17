Cardinals chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom pushes back on the word patience. It doesn't sit right with him. Not when you're trying to build a winner. Not when you're trying to build a player like Jordan Walker, who might finally be becoming what the baseball world believed he could be.

"I think about this in terms of urgency," Bloom said during a phone conversation. "Most really talented players struggle at first or have some sort of struggle early on. But you don't ever want to fall in the trap of thinking we are just going to sit back passively and it's going to come. That's not the framing you should have of this."

Walker, who is still just 23, has taken hold of a league that once slipped through his grasp during his first couple trips around the major-league circuit.

Now, he's one of the early success stories of the 2026 season, batting .319/.373/.710 with a 1.083 OPS and eight homers in 18 games. The player who debuted at 20 years old with lofty expectations in 2023 might have finally arrived in Year 4.

In truth, to some degree, patience is necessary. It had to be, considering the failure Walker endured after being pegged as the next marquee player to come through a proud lineage of Cardinals.

It means something to wear that uniform. And early on, it was heavy on him, as he hit just .240/.302/.378 with a .680 OPS across parts of his first three seasons.

"You saw the talent, and it wasn't producing," Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown said. "My job is to increase their talent."

There's some urgency.

"You go home and you're like, 'Man, it's there. How do we find it?'" Brown added.

That urgency required a revamped swing for Walker. Not to become a better hitter -- that was always there. But a more efficient one. You heard it all. He hits the ball hard, but it's on the ground. He chases too much. Brown observed on numerous occasions Walker swinging at a sinker that almost hit him. Then chase a sweeper in the other batter's box.

"He used to always say, 'I can't see,' Brown remembered. "We'd laugh and I'd say, 'Well, do you need to get your eyes checked just to make sure?'"

Walker's vision is fine. But Brown's vision required going deeper. When you feel comfortable, you usually see the ball better.

Walker, at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, made a subtle adjustment, standing more upright.

Then, came the hand movement during Walker's load. Walker, as explained by Brown, "is a big dude." As such, his long limbs would crowd his space when he loaded back horizontally.

"His back, elbow and barrel would go back behind his torso, get trapped. Then the barrel would kind of dump to provide some space he misses under to where this just kind of delays that natural action of where his arms want to go."

Therefore, instead of taking his hands straight back, Walker added a slight vertical dip to his load, allowing them to work more naturally into the hitting slot.

Here he is in 2025, with more bend in the knees.

Now, in 2026, he's more upright, with that slight dip in the load, allowing his hands to work freely.

"You can never really give up on talent," Brown said, "especially as talented as he is."

2026 MLB home run leaders

Through April 16

Player Team Home runs 1. Jordan Walker Cardinals 8 1. Aaron Judge Yankees 8 3. Yordan Alvarez Astros 7 3. Brandon Lowe Pirates 7 3. Sal Stewart Reds 7 3. Mike Trout Angels 7

In some ways, Walker's rise echoes the Cardinals' own trajectory, a blend of what's been and what they're still chasing.

Being a Cardinal comes with expectations. It always has.

Once one of the sport's most storied franchises, they've lost their way a bit in recent years. Much like Walker early in his career. The Cardinals have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons, and their rebuild remains a work in progress.

"We can't take shortcuts," said Bloom. "It's something that we have to think of as a long-term project. And I just wanted to be very clear and direct, especially with our fans, that we are going to take no shortcuts, and we are going to put that long-term goal above everything. But I think at the same time, it's really important -- it goes along with what we're talking about at the player level in Jordan -- that we attack that work."

Bloom has seen this before. Players arriving with talent, but needing time to find it at this level.

When Bloom was with the Red Sox, Jarren Duran was one of them, struggling badly in his first run in the big leagues. Bloom stuck with him, even as some inside the organization pushed back, believing it would pay off.

In 2024, a year after Bloom was fired, Duran became an All-Star and one of the best outfielders in the majors.

Walker is a different beast. A hulking 23-year-old with tantalizing talent that, at its best, eclipses anything Duran has shown. A player who, if it all comes together, could put his name alongside some of the Cardinals' all-time greats.

That's a long way off, though. The league will adjust to what he's done so far this year. And he'll have to answer. That's life in the big leagues.

The urgency is built into the daily work. The process demands it.

"The key to urgency is not just that those gifts are there, but that he's going about it the right way," Bloom said.