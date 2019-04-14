MLB scores, schedule: Mariners keep hitting homers, Orioles keep giving them up

Thanks to the Angels-Cubs series finally getting banged in Chicago because of an April snowstorm, Sunday's slate isn't quite a full one, but it's close. The Cardinals and Reds will wrap up their two-game series in Monterrey, Mexico. In Seattle, the Astros will try to win their ninth game in a row. On the other side of things, the Dodgers are lugging around a six-game losing streak. Can the Padres end another night with the best record in the NL? We're keeping our eye on that and more.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday, April 14

M's, O's make opposite ends of homer history

The Mariners have for a few days held the record for most consecutive games with a home run to start a season. On Sunday in a key series finale against the Astros, they extended their streak to 18. Mitch Haniger did the damage:

The @Mariners have homered in every game this year.



Will they ever slow down? pic.twitter.com/GXmiZ446IE — MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2019

That's Haniger's fifth spank of the season, and that's Seattle's MLB-leading 39th. The MLB record for most consecutive games with a homer at any point in the season is 27 by the 2002 Rangers, so the M's are now setting their sights on that mark.

On the other end of the continuum, we have the Orioles, who were blanked by the Red Sox on Sunday. In that one, Xander Bogaerts homered for the hosts, and that put Baltimore in "elite" company:

The Orioles have now allowed at least 1 HR in 16 straight games, tying the 2009 Phillies for the longest such streak to start a season. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 14, 2019

The good news is that those 2009 Phillies went on to win the pennant. The bad news is that the 2019 Orioles are not going to go on to win the pennant.

By the way, the Mariners and Orioles don't get together until June 20.

Breakout Buxton?

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton had a big day in the field and at the plate on Sunday against the Tigers. To see his highlight catch and to read more about why Buxton may be ready for a breakout season with the bat, check out this piece.

Quick hits

