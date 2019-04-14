MLB scores, schedule: Mariners keep hitting homers, Orioles keep giving them up
Thanks to the Angels-Cubs series finally getting banged in Chicago because of an April snowstorm, Sunday's slate isn't quite a full one, but it's close. The Cardinals and Reds will wrap up their two-game series in Monterrey, Mexico. In Seattle, the Astros will try to win their ninth game in a row. On the other side of things, the Dodgers are lugging around a six-game losing streak. Can the Padres end another night with the best record in the NL? We're keeping our eye on that and more.
Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday, April 14
- FINAL - White Sox 5, Yankees 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Red Sox 4, Orioles 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Rays 8, Blue Jays 4 (box score)
- LIVE - Phillies @ Marlins (GameTracker)
- FINAL - Pirates 4, Nationals 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Twins 6, Tigers 4 (box score)
- LIVE - Indians @ Royals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Athletics @ Rangers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rockies @ Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Astros @ Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Padres @ Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Cardinals @ Reds, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Brewers @ Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Mets @ Braves, 7:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels @ Cubs, Postponed
M's, O's make opposite ends of homer history
The Mariners have for a few days held the record for most consecutive games with a home run to start a season. On Sunday in a key series finale against the Astros, they extended their streak to 18. Mitch Haniger did the damage:
That's Haniger's fifth spank of the season, and that's Seattle's MLB-leading 39th. The MLB record for most consecutive games with a homer at any point in the season is 27 by the 2002 Rangers, so the M's are now setting their sights on that mark.
On the other end of the continuum, we have the Orioles, who were blanked by the Red Sox on Sunday. In that one, Xander Bogaerts homered for the hosts, and that put Baltimore in "elite" company:
The good news is that those 2009 Phillies went on to win the pennant. The bad news is that the 2019 Orioles are not going to go on to win the pennant.
By the way, the Mariners and Orioles don't get together until June 20.
Breakout Buxton?
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton had a big day in the field and at the plate on Sunday against the Tigers. To see his highlight catch and to read more about why Buxton may be ready for a breakout season with the bat, check out this piece.
Quick hits
- The Indians have added OF Carlos Gonzalez to the active roster.
- Jason Beck tweets that Tigers LHP Matt Moore will soon undergo surgery on his right knee. It's possible he'll miss just four to six weeks.
- The Braves have optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to Triple-A. RHP Touki Toussaint will replace him in the Atlanta rotation.
- The Braves have placed RHP Arodys Vizcaino on the IL with shoulder soreness.
- The Mets reportedly have at least some interest in free agent LHP Dallas Keuchel. That interest may be going up after Saturday's loss to the Braves. Read more here.
- The Mariners have traded C David Freitas to the Brewers in exchange for RHP Sal Biasi.
- The Mariners have placed RHP Wade LeBlanc on the IL with an oblique strain. According to Greg Johns, it's a Grade 2 strain, and LeBlanc will likely be out from four to six weeks.
- The Angels have issued an update on CF Mike Trout, who's recovering from a groin injury. Get the details here.
- Is Pirates 1B Josh Bell on his way to a breakout season? Against the Nats on Sunday, he had two doubles and a walk, and he's now batting .314/.390/.627 on the year.
- Red Sox LHP David Price dominated the Orioles on Sunday: 7 IP, 0 R, 7 SO, 0 BB.
