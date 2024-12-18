The Chicago White Sox will play in a newly renamed ballpark beginning in 2025. Guaranteed Rate Field is now Rate Field, the team announced Tuesday. The change reflects the sponsor's name change. Guaranteed Rate, a mortgage company, dropped the "Guaranteed" earlier this year and is now simply Rate.

"Rate has long been a valued naming rights partner, sharing the White Sox passion for the Chicago community and sports fans near and far," White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer Brooks Boyer said in a statement. "Like the White Sox, Rate is rooted in Chicago and committed to providing elite service to its customers. We look forward to welcoming fans to Rate Field to enjoy our ballpark experience, creating lasting memories for fans for years to come."

The stadium opened in 1991 and is on its fourth name. The ballpark was called Comiskey Park II from 1991-2003, US Cellular Field from 2003-16, Guaranteed Rate Field from 2017-24, and now Rate Field beginning in 2025. The naming rights deal with Rate runs through the ballpark's lease expiration after the 2029 season.

Following the name change, the only thing guaranteed about the White Sox moving forward is a lot of losing. The team lost a modern record 121 games in 2024 and they traded Garrett Crochet, their ace and best player, to the Boston Red Sox last week. The White Sox are in the early stages of a deep rebuild.