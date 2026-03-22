Philadelphia Phillies reliever Daniel Robert collapsed following a Sunday bullpen session in spring training, MLB.com reports. However, Robert, who has an implanted defibrillator that was activated during the incident, was, according to the club, "stable and alert" and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Robert, 31, spent the 2025 season in the Phillies organization after they acquired him in April via a trade with the Texas Rangers. He wound up providing the big-league club with 13 mostly effective innings out of the bullpen, but Robert's 2025 season is largely remembered for what happened after it was over.

On Oct. 31, weeks after the Phillies were eliminated by the Dodgers in the NLDS, Robert collapsed unconscious on the mound while throwing. Medical staff gave him CPR and then used a defibrillator to shock his heart back into rhythm, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. He was stabilized and taken to a nearby hospital. After months of close evaluation, it was determined that Robert had not suffered a heart attack but had instead experienced an "unknown cardiac event."

Afterward, Robert went on blood-pressure medication and had the defibrillator implanted. Prior to Sunday's incident, he had been cleared to play since February, but the Phillies had been taking a cautious approach with his spring. It remains to be seen what Robert's season and career look like after Sunday's incident, but it seems the measures put in place after his first scare performed as intended.