Red Sox name Ron Roenicke interim manager to replace Alex Cora

The Boston Red Sox entered spring training without a manager after sign-stealing scandals caused a divorce between the club and 2018 World Series winning manager Alex Cora. The results of an MLB investigation into the Red Sox alleged high-tech sign-stealing have not been announced, but Boston has found a temporary replacement in the dugout.

Ron Roenicke, 63, has be named the Red Sox's interim manager, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

"Ron's extensive coaching and managerial experience, in addition to his familiarity with our players and staff, make him an ideal fit as we prepare for the 2020 season," said chief baseball office Chaim Bloom in a statement. "He has the respect of everyone in the clubhouse, and the way he carries himself and communicates will be a positive influence on our entire organization. We are confident that Ron will hit the ground running, and we're excited to work closely with him as he leads our group forward."

Roenicke has been the Red Sox bench coach the past two seasons. He has previous experience, as he managed the Brewers from 2011 until May 3, 2015. He posted winning records in three of his four full seasons in Milwaukee and won the NL Central at 96-66 in 2011.

He also was the Dodgers and Angels' third-base coach between his Brewers and Red Sox jobs.

Roenicke is a career baseball man. He was drafted out of UCLA and played parts of eight seasons in the majors as a part-time outfielder for the Dodgers, Phillies, Giants, Padres, Reds and Mariners. Since his retirement, he's been coaching and managing both in the minors and the majors. In all, he's been in professional baseball for 43 years.

As bench coach, Roenicke was going to be in camp with the club anyway, so he will serve for some continuity for a team that won 108 games and the World Series in 2018, though last season was a huge step back. In the meantime, the Red Sox appear to continue their search to find a permanent manager for the future.

The Red Sox have had a busy February. They sent superstar Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers in a trade that was made official on Monday.