Cincinnati Reds left-hander Wade Miley pitched a no-hitter against Cleveland at Progressive Field on Friday night (CIN 3, CLE 0). All that stood between Miley and a perfect game was an error by second baseman Nick Senzel and a walk in the sixth inning. On the night, Miley struck out eight against just the one walk. It was the 17th no-hitter in Reds franchise history.

Of Miley's 114 pitches on the night, 72 went for strikes. He also recorded 15 ground-outs against only one fly-out.

Miley's is already the fourth no-hitter of the 2021 season. He joins Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres on April 9, Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox on April 15, and John Means of the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. That tally doesn't count Madison Bumgarner of the Arizona Diamondbacks who on April 25 no-hit the Braves in a seven-inning game that was part of a doubleheader. Because the game did not go the full nine innings, however, it was not an official no-hitter.

As for Miley, he leaned heavily on his cutter and dodged hard contact almost all night thanks to mixing up locations and speed and working quickly. He also had much success working inside against the abundance of right-handed bats in the Cleveland lineup. Of note is that Cleveland came in ranking just 13th in the American League with a team batting average of just .212.

This marks the first no-hitter by a Reds pitcher since Homer Bailey's against the San Francisco Giants on July 2, 2013. Cleveland was also no-hit by Rodón in April, and this makes the first team be no-hit multiple times in the same season since the Seattle Mariners in 2019.

Across the way, Cleveland starter Zach Plesac was similarly excellent, as he shut out the Reds for eight innings. Cincinnati finally managed to break the 0-0 tie in the top of the ninth when Senzel scored on a throwing error by reliever Emmanuel Clase. Soon thereafter, Jesse Winker scored the second run of the game on a Clase balk. Mike Moustakas then notched an RBI single to stake Miley to a 3-0 lead. Miley made the lead -- and the no-hitter -- stand up with a perfect ninth. Here's a look at the final out:

At 34 years and 127 days of age, Miley becomes the oldest pitcher to twirl a no-hitter since Randy Johnson in 2004 at age 40 years and 251 days.