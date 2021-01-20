On Tuesday, Jared Porter was fired as the general manager of the New York Mets after acknowledging in a report from ESPN that he sent unsolicited sexually explicit images to a female reporter while with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. David Samson discussed how the Mets handled the situation and what they should have done differently on Tuesday's "Nothing Personal with David Samson."

Samson took issue with the initial statement from Mets executive Sandy Alderson, which was sent out Monday night. Samson believes was the wrong language and the wrong tone. The Mets fired Porter on Tuesday morning, hours after the report was released.

Here's Alderson's initial statement:

"I have spoken directly with Jared Porter regarding events that took place in 2016 of which we were made aware tonight for the first time. Jared has acknowledged to me his serious error in judgment, has taken responsibility for his conduct, has expressed remorse and has previously apologized for his actions. "The Mets take these matters seriously, expect professional and ethical behavior from all of our employees, and certainly do not condone the conduct described in your story. We will follow up as we review the facts regarding this serious issue."

Samson summarizes the statement saying, "That statement is wrong, it's a ... statement made by an organization that doesn't have a clue how to operate."

Samson added: "The reason for my frustration is that as long as people in charge don't know what line cant be crossed and wait for us in the media or fans to tell them where the line is there can't be progress. People in power need to know where the line is, not be told. People in power need to be the leaders, not the followers."

Samson says he would have done whatever he could to contact Cohen on Monday night.

"This is front page news and we have to act smartly, swiftly and without question this ends in a termination," Samson said.

Samson also has a problem with Cohen's statement, saying, "You've tolerated [this behavior] in the past. And you know it. Differentiate the Mets from Wall Street. Acknowledge where we are in the world today. Acknowledge how you have changed and that now there was no question."

He says Cohen should have stated that Porter was fired the minute he found out and no matter how valuable the hire was, he was terminated for cause without question.

"Jared Porter is finished," Samson summarized.