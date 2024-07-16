ARLINGTON, Texas -- Hello friends, I'm excited to get started here, but first, remember, we need to let the newcomers what this column is all about.

Sometimes the rant can be positive and that's where we are this week. I'm in Texas covering my 12th All-Star Game and I'm beyond ecstatic to do so. You know how people like to say Major League Baseball is terrible at marketing its players? I'm sure there are examples where it was correct, but I actually think the league does a great job in propping up stars, especially young ones at the big-league level.

And Paul Skenes is starting the All-Star Game. Can't do better than that, right? The trickle-down effect is massive. He's a national star right now and a lot of people are going to see his stuff for the first time Tuesday while he faces an AL lineup that includes Steven Kwan, Gunnar Henderson, Juan Soto and hopefully either someone reaches or he goes two innings, because Aaron Judge sits in the cleanup spot.

You can't market a star much better than showcasing Skenes like this.

The game as a whole is always a fun one where nearly every player gets in and it's often competitive. Just to name two examples from other major professional sports, let's talk about the NBA and NFL here. The NBA All-Star Game has become such a defense-free shootout that it's laughable. The NFL Pro Bowl has never really gained traction as a must-watch event other than the fact that so many people will watch anything related to football. MLB's All-Star Game is far better.

Having the All-Star Game determine home-field advantage in the World Series was always dumb; a ridiculous attempt by Bud Selig to save face after ending the Milwaukee All-Star Game in a tie while shrugging at both managers. That stipulation is now gone and we're left to simply enjoy the product. I still remember the All-Star Game from when I was a kid and it was destination viewing.

For baseball-loving youngsters, they'll get the same opportunity in a game this season with so many new faces. There are 37 first-time All-Stars this season. And while there are some veterans finally getting their first taste, such as Jurickson Profar and Seth Lugo, that stat more speaks to the amount of excellent young talent in the league right now. Bryce Harper, now a grizzled All-Star Game veteran, spoke glowingly about the state of the game right now multiple times on Monday.

"We're in good hands."

We are.

In fact, in looping in the Home Run Derby, I'm declaring baseball to have the best professional sports All-Star experience. Now that the Derby has the clock and the Slam Dunk contest isn't what it was when Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins were wowing millions, I believe the Home Run Derby is the best All-Star-related event. Sure, I was disappointed that they took away head-to-head matchups in the first round, but it's still a great one-night event. It ended incredibly, too.

Kudos, Major League Baseball. You are getting it right. Your Home Run Derby and All-Star Game make it the best All-Star event in sports.