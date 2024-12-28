Following a storybook 2024 season that saw them win 31 of their final 44 games and reach the postseason for the first time in a decade, the Detroit Tigers have had a fairly low-key offseason. Earlier this month, they signed veteran Alex Cobb to stabilize the rotation, and on Friday, they signed former Yankee Gleyber Torres to a one-year deal worth $15 million.

"We're really excited to add Gleyber to our mix," POBO Scott Harris said Friday (via the Detroit Free Press). "He's a two-time All-Star who, at 28 years old, is still in his prime."

Torres turned only 28 earlier this month. He brings a needed right-handed bat and a semblance of plate discipline to a Tigers team that posted a .300 on-base percentage in 2024. He's had success in a big, demanding market and understands what it's like to play with championship expectations. At one year and $15 million, Torres is a great value addition.

To make the infield work, the Tigers will keep Torres at his familiar second base, and shift incumbent second baseman Colt Keith to first. That leaves first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, without a clear role. If the season started today (which it certainly does not), Torkelson might be in Triple-A, where he spent time in 2024.

"My message to Tork was, if you have a big offseason and a big spring training, there's a role for you on this team," Harris said Friday (via the Detroit Free Press). "This team needs more right-handed power, and we've seen Tork do that in the past."

Spencer Torkelson DET • 1B • #20 BA 0.219 R 45 HR 10 RBI 37 SB 0 View Profile

Still only 25, Torkelson is one year removed from a 31-homer season in 2023, though he's yet to establish himself as the middle-of-the-order thumper the Tigers expected when they made him the No. 1 pick in the country. At a minimum, signing Torres and pushing Keith to first base tells us Harris & Co. wanted to add lineup depth and protect against the possibility Torkelson doesn't hit.

There's also the possibility that the Tigers simply aren't counting on Torkelson at all and could look to move him. The Harris regime did not draft him (Harris took over in 2022), so there is no emotional attachment the way there can sometimes be with top prospects and high draft picks. My guess is the Tigers won't give Torkelson away, but are willing to listen to any trade inquiries.

With that in mind, here are four teams that should give Harris a call and see what it'll take to pry Torkelson loose. He's had an underwhelming start to his MLB career, especially relative to the expectations that come with being the No. 1 pick, but Torkelson is a talented hitter with real power and four years of team control remaining. There are worse rolls of the dice out there.

Current first baseman: Josh Naylor

It's been a busy few weeks for the 2023 NL champions. The D-backs lost Christian Walker to free agency, replaced him with Naylor, and then signed Corbin Burnes to the largest contract in franchise history. They're clearly going for it, and one of their top remaining offseason needs is a righty bat to complement Naylor and Pavin Smith. The path to the NL pennant figures to go through some combination of Blake Snell, Chris Sale, Jesús Luzardo, Cristopher Sánchez, Ranger Suárez, Sean Manaea, and David Peterson. A lefty power bat would be a worthwhile add. Torkelson starred at Arizona State, so he has ties to the area, plus Naylor will be a free agent after 2025. In addition to providing righty pop next year, Torkelson could be a long-term answer at first base.

Current first baseman: Luis Arraez

The Padres have not signed a major league free agent or traded for a 40-man roster player this offseason. That will change at some point (right?). They need two bats, one in left field and then one somewhere on the infield. Re-signing Jurickson Profar makes the most sense in left field. As for the infield, the Padres could easily slide Arraez to DH to accommodate Torkelson. Petco Park is a sneaky good park for right-handed homers per Statcast, and Torkelson could simply blend into the background with San Diego. This is Manny Machado's and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s team, plus there's Arraez, Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill, etc. Torkelson would not have to deal with the expectations that come with being the No. 1 pick. Also, Arraez will be a free agent after 2025. First base is open long-term.

Current first baseman: Spencer Horwitz

The Pirates traded three pitchers, including Luis Ortiz (3.0 WAR in 2024), to get Horwitz in what amounted to a three-team trade with the Guardians and Blue Jays. They think highly of him, clearly, though Horwitz has some outfield experience, so there are ways to get him and Torkelson into the lineup together. Pittsburgh picked up Joey Bart, the No. 2 pick in 2018, in a minor trade this past season and helped him put together a very productive year after it appeared his career had stalled out with the Giants. The Pirates need offense in the worst way and Torkelson's righty power would be a welcome addition to a lineup short on it.

Current first baseman: Luke Raley

Eventually, the Mariners will add offense, right? They have to. Raley needs a platoon partner at first base, a role Torkelson could fill, plus Mitch Haniger is currently slotted in at DH. Haniger has a tendency to visit the injured list, so at-bats will likely open that way. If I were a hitter looking to get my career on track and establish myself as an everyday big leaguer, T-Mobile Park is pretty much the last place I would want to play. Ultimately, though, it's not up to Torkelson. If the Mariners trade for him, then that's where he'll play his home games. Seattle could use a more sure thing on offense, though you can see the appeal of adding Torkelson.

5. Detroit Tigers

Current first baseman: Colt Keith

Why not just keep Torkelson? The Tigers absolutely should be a "landing spot" for him. Even after adding Torres, the Tigers need more righty power to balance the lineup, plus there are enough moving parts in the lineup that getting Torkelson at-bats at first base and DH won't be too difficult. I am sure the Tigers and their fans (and Torkelson himself) are frustrated with the way things have played out with the former No. 1 pick, but the worst mistake you can make is giving up on a talented player too soon. It is not yet January. It may look like Torkelson is a player without a role in Detroit right now, but there is plenty of time for things to change between now and Opening Day. I would not be in a rush to trade Torkelson if I were the Tigers.