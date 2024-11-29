The Los Angeles Dodgers have locked up one of their postseason heros. The Dodgers and super utility man Tommy Edman have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $74 million, the team announced Friday. The deal includes a club option for a sixth year. ESPN reports there is also a $17 million signing bonus and some deferred money.

Edman, 29, joined the Dodgers in the three-team Erick Fedde trade with the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at this summer's deadline. He was scheduled to become a free agent after the season. This extension now locks him in with the Dodgers from 2025-29 with a club option for 2030. Rumors of an extension surfaced last week. Now it's a done deal.

Wrist surgery and an ankle injury delayed Edman's 2024 debut until Aug. 19, after he was traded to the Dodgers. He hit .237/.294/.417 with six home runs in 37 regular-season games with Los Angeles, then slashed .328/.354/.508 in 16 postseason games en route to the World Series title. That includes an 11 for 27 (.407) with 11 RBI showing in the NLCS, earning Edman MVP honors.

Edman primarily played shortstop following the trade, though he is expected to shift back to center field next season. That is his best position, and the Dodgers will now get to work upgrading the outfield corners. They are in the mix for top ranked free agent Juan Soto, and there is interest in a Teoscar Hernández reunion as well. The Dodgers still have more moves on the way this winter.

Earlier this week Los Angeles signed lefty Blake Snell to a five-year contract worth $182 million. He joins a star-studded rotation that is also expected to include Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. There is a lot of injury risk in that rotation, so don't be surprised if the Dodgers bring in another starter at some point.

The Dodgers went 98-64 and had baseball's best record in 2024. They defeated the New York Yankees in five games in the World Series. It is the franchise's eighth championship and their seventh since moving to Los Angeles in 1958.