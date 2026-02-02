CBS Sports' ranking of the top 100 MLB prospects ahead of the 2026 season is out for your reading pleasure, with analysis on everyone from top minor-league stars Kevin McGonigle, Jesús Made and Konnor Griffin to pitchers who burst onto the major-league mound last year like Nolan McLean, Trey Yesavage and Bubba Chandler. Those rankings have everything you need to know about the best and the brightest of MiLB, including their skills, weaknesses and when you can reasonably expect to see these prospects in the majors.

Building the best baseball team, one that can compete for a World Series title every year, isn't just about spending the most on free agents. Even the Dodgers and their record-breaking payroll subsidize the roster with an impressive farm system. Other teams use their prospects almost exclusively as trade chips.

All but one team is represented on our list: the Astros. The Mariners lead the group with seven top 100 prospects. The NL East has the most entrants in the rankings; the AL West and NL West have the fewest by far. Pitchers and infielders, particularly shortstop, dominate the top 100.

What does all this mean? Maybe nothing. But what's the offseason for if not tables?

By team

Team Number Mariners 7 Dodgers 6 Guardians 6 Orioles 5 Tigers 5 Brewers 5 Marlins 5 Mets 4 Phillies 4 Pirates 4 Red Sox 4 Reds 4 White Sox 4 Yankees 4 Athletics 3 Blue Jays 3 Braves 3 Cardinals 3 Nationals 3 Rays 3 Twins 3 Angels 2 Diamondbacks 2 Padres 2 Rockies 2 Cubs 1 Giants 1 Rangers 1 Royals 1

By division

Division Number AL East 19 AL Central 19 AL West 13 NL East 19 NL Central 18 NL West 12

By position