The New York Yankees on Thursday night went from being no-hit in the late innings against the Seattle Mariners to mounting one of the most unlikely comebacks in recent memory.

The final score of the 6-5 Yankees win in the Bronx implies a tense affair, but it does not hint at the story arc. The win probability chart, however, certainly does:

FanGraphs.com

At one point in the top of the eighth, the Yankees' odds of winning the game dipped to 1.3%. At that juncture, the Mariners led 5-0, and All-Star right-hander Bryan Woo was working on what would have been the first no-hitter of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.

Leading off the home half of the eighth, however, Jazz Chisholm Jr. -- himself an All-Star (and Home Run Derby participant) -- snuffed out Woo's bid for history:

That knock, though, turned out to be more than just the Yankees' first hit of the game. Ben Rice followed with a single of his own, and Chisholm advanced to third. He scored New York's first run of the game on Austin Wells' sac fly. At that point, reliever Matt Brash replaced Woo.

Two batters later, Giancarlo Stanton bashed a pinch-hit homer to cut the Seattle lead to 5-3:

Going into the bottom of the ninth, the Yankees still trailed by two runs, and that meant less than a 10% of prevailing. The Yanks loaded the bases with two outs, and it was on Wells to keep their hopes alive. He was up to the task:

Jump ahead to the 10th. The revitalized Devin Williams stranded the automatic runners with a strikeout of Randy Arozarena and a pair of ground-outs. In the bottom of the frame, things didn't start out swimmingly for the Yankees, as Oswald Peraza popped up a bunt that failed to advance Anthony Volpe, the automatic runner.

At that point, Yankees manager Aaron Boone called on Paul Goldschmidt to pinch hit for Jasson Dominguez. Dan Wilson ordered Goldschmidt intentionally walked, and Trent Grisham punished the decision by working an unintentional walk to load the bases with one out and bring up the fearsome Aaron Judge.

Judge did his job by lifting a fly ball to shallow center, but it was Volpe's deft slide around Cal Raleigh's attempted tag -- and Julio Rodríguez's laser throw -- that was the real highlight:

And with that Judge recorded the walk-off sac fly. All of this merits the alternative-angle treatment:

As MLB notes, the Yankees with that run became the first team since the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 24, 1977, to win a game after losing by five or more runs with no hits in the eighth inning. More context:

Thursday night's miracle win pushed the Yankees to 52-41 on the season and whittled the Toronto Blue Jays' lead in the American League East to two games. On the other side, the Mariners slipped to 48-45, and they trail the Boston Red Sox by one game for a third and final AL wild-card spot.