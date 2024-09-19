This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

⚾ Good morning to all, but especially to ...

THE NEW YORK YANKEES AND THE MILWAUKEE BREWERS

It's not often you get to celebrate two wins on a day you only play one game, but the Yankees and Brewers are more than happy to be the rare exceptions. New York clinched a playoff spot and Milwaukee clinched the NL Central, becoming the first two teams officially postseason-bound.

The Yankees clinched via a 10-inning 2-1 win over the Mariners. Anthony Rizzo drove in both runs for the Bronx Bombers, including off the game-winning double in the 10th inning. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have put up historic numbers, Gerrit Cole remains an excellent top-of-the rotation starter and rookies Austin Wells and Luis Gil have been crucial contributors.

Milwaukee clinched when the Cubs lost a day game to the Athletics. The Brew Crew kept the good vibes going with a 2-1 walk-off win over the Phillies. Jake Bauers got the winning hit.

It's a really impressive year after a shaky offseason and plenty of in-season issues, too -- notably Christian Yelich's season-ending injury. Newcomers Jackson Chourio and Joey Ortiz have stepped up alongside stalwarts Willy Adames and William Contreras offensively, and an excellent bullpen has held down the fort.

Both clubs are plenty familiar with playoff baseball, but neither have had much recent success. The Yankees are making their seventh trip in nine seasons but haven't won a World Series since 2009, which is equivalent to forever for the sport's most decorated franchise. Milwaukee will be making its sixth trip in seven seasons but hasn't won a playoff series since 2018.

👍 Honorable mentions

👎 Not so honorable mentions



🏈 New leaders in NFL, College Football QB Power Rankings

Getty Images

Who doesn't love a changing of the guard at the top? We have new top dogs in Cody Benjamin's NFL QB Power Rankings and Tom Fornelli's College Football QB Power Rankings.

In the pros, Josh Allen made the leap to No. 1. He's top five in passer rating, expected points added per dropback, yards per attempt and completion percentage. Oh yeah, and he's doing it all with a remade receiving corps. Here's the top five:

Josh Allen (previous: 2) C.J. Stroud (4) Patrick Mahomes (1) Lamar Jackson (3) Brock Purdy (5)

Derek Carr is just 14th in Cody's rankings; I think you could make an argument he should be first.

Turning to the college ranks, a Texas signal caller is still No. 1, it's just a different Longhorn. Last week was Quinn Ewers, but with him hurt, Arch Manning takes the throne. Here's the top five there:

Arch Manning (previous: not ranked) Jalen Milroe (4) Cam Ward (3) Nico Iamaleava (5)

Jaxson Dart (6)

You'll notice four SEC quarterbacks, and that doesn't include Georgia's Carson Beck, who dropped from second to eighth after low-scoring win over Kentucky but is still among the nation's best. Brad Crawford wrote on the explosion of quarterback talent in the SEC.

Crawford: "Only three times since the SEC's initial expansion to 12 teams in 1992 has the league produced three quarterbacks in a single season with 30 or more touchdown passes ... This fall, there's a chance the league produces five signal callers who surpass the number. There's starpower like never before within the conference and that's not hyperbole."

Finally, Miller Moss may have only received an honorable mention in Tom's rankings, but that could very much change when USC takes on Michigan this weekend, Cameron Salerno writes.

Salerno: "Getting over the hump against Michigan would symbolize a new era at USC. The Trojans are 2-15 in their last 17 games against ranked opponents on the road, losing by an average of 10.5 points. Riley is 4-7 against top-25 teams with the Trojans. Michigan has won 22 consecutive conference games and is 13-0 in Ann Arbor against Big Ten opponents since 2021. ... Something will have to give on Saturday, and if the latter streak gets broken, it could be the perfect moment to jump on the 'Moss for Heisman' bandwagon."

🏀 Top storylines on final night of WNBA regular season, plus Portland is getting a team!



The WNBA regular season ends tonight, and there's plenty on the line across the league. Here's a look at the standings and playoff scenarios:

Liberty (32-7, clinched No. 1 seed) Lynx (30-9, clinched No. 2 seed) Sun (27-12, clinch No. 3 seed with win over Sky OR Aces loss) Aces (26-13, can earn No. 3 seed with win over Wings and Sun loss) Storm (24-15, clinched No. 5 seed) Fever (20-19, clinched No. 6 seed) Mercury (19-20, clinched No. 7 seed)

Dream (14-25, clinch No. 8 with win over Liberty OR loss vs. Liberty and Mystics loss and Sky loss OR loss vs. Liberty and Mystics win and Sky loss) Mystics (13-26, can earn No. 8 seed with win over Fever and Dream loss and Sky win) Sky (13-26, can earn No. 8 seed with win over Sun and Dream loss and Mystics loss)

Got it? Good. (The Wings and Sparks are eliminated, by the way.)

Pretty soon, we'll get even more teams joining in on the fun. The WNBA announced Wednesday that Portland will be the league's 15th team and will start play in 2026. The league is also adding the Golden State Valkyries in 2025 and a to-be-named Toronto team in 2026.

Portland's franchise will be owned by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal; the Bhathal family also owns the NWSL's Portland Thorns and is an investor in the Sacramento Kings. Portland's WNBA team will play at the Moda Center -- where the Trail Blazers play -- and mark a return to the WNBA for the Rose City, which had the Fire from 2000-2002.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert previously said she expects the league to grow to 16 teams by 2028, and the Portland addition marks the next step towards that goal.

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Manchester City, Inter play to scoreless draw, full results



Getty Images

After beaucoup goals on Tuesday, things quieted down a bit in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League action, making the balls that did find the back of net all the more important.

In the headliner, Manchester City and Inter Milan drew, 0-0, despite multiple chances. James Benge says the Citizens have issues on both ends of the pitch.

Benge: "The balance is all off. With the ball, City were having to commit so many bodies so high up the pitch that it occasionally looked like a line of six right off Erling Haaland. Inevitably, that invited openings for Inter off the ball, enough that Pep Guardiola's men were lucky indeed to end this evening with a clean sheet. ... Even in a pretty favorable schedule to start the league season, the vulnerabilities to the counter have been apparent for those watching City closely."

PSG did get on the score sheet, though just barely. The French giants beat Girona, 1-0, after an awful late blunder by Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. It may not have been the prettiest of wins, but PSG still pose a major threat, Jonathan Johnson writes.

Elsewhere ...

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚽ We're watching the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. Here's how.

🏀 Fever at Mystics, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Dream at Liberty, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

⚽ Phillies at Mets or Diamondbacks at Brewers, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏈 South Alabama at Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Patriots at Jets, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video