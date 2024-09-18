The Columbus Blue Jackets are planning to honor the memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau throughout the 2024-25 season, according to an announcement from the team.

Beginning with the Blue Jackets' first preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres on Sept. 23, the team will wear a special sticker on their helmets to honor Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Columbus will wear the special helmet stickers through the duration of the 2024-25 season.

The sticker will be blue with gray trim and feature "GAUDREAU" along with two doves between the numbers 13 and 21. Johnny wore No. 13 throughout his entire NHL career, while Matthew wore No. 21 during his time at Boston College.

The Blue Jackets will also hold a moment of silence for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau prior to the team's first home preseason game against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 25. Columbus will also found a 50/50 raffle during all four home preseason games. Proceeds from the sale of those raffle tickets will go towards the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

The Blue Jackets will wear a special patch with Johnny's No. 13 on their jerseys, beginning with their first regular-season game against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 10. The special patch will be worn throughout the entire season.

The Gaudreaus will be honored during the team's home opener against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 15. All fans attending the game will receive a No. 13 patch identical to what the jerseys will wear.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were were riding bicycles in OIdmans Township, New Jersey when they were struck and killed by a drunk driver last month, according to police. The driver was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto.