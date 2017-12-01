Yankees have reportedly decided between Meulens and Boone as next manager
Aaron Boone or Hensley Meulens will be named the next Yankees skipper
It might be December 1, but we still don't know who will manage the New York Yankees in 2018. Not yet, anyway.
Bill Madden of the New York Daily News reported earlier on Friday that the Yankees would probably name either ESPN announcer Aaron Boone or San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens as their new manager in the coming week. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic adds that it's a done deal -- it just isn't known which of the two will be named skipper:
We do know who won't be getting the job, however: the recently retired Carlos Beltran and Joe Girardi's former bench coach Rob Thomson:
Beltran seemed like a long shot all along. He just completed his playing career by winning a World Series with the Houston Astros, and had zero coaching or managing experience. Nonetheless, his reputation as a good clubhouse guy helped earn him an interview.
Thomson, meanwhile, had experience in a variety of roles within the Yankees organization, and had served as Girardi's bench coach. He's expected to soon join the Philadelphia Phillies in the same role, this time under rookie skipper Gabe Kapler.
