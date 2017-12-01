Yankees have reportedly decided between Meulens and Boone as next manager

It might be December 1, but we still don't know who will manage the New York Yankees in 2018. Not yet, anyway.

Bill Madden of the New York Daily News reported earlier on Friday that the Yankees would probably name either ESPN announcer Aaron Boone or San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens as their new manager in the coming week. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic adds that it's a done deal -- it just isn't known which of the two will be named skipper:

The Yankees have made their decision on a manager, two sources tell The Athletic. It’s not down to Boone or Meulens; they’ve chosen one of them. We just don’t know who yet. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 2, 2017

We do know who won't be getting the job, however: the recently retired Carlos Beltran and Joe Girardi's former bench coach Rob Thomson:

Rob Thomson has indeed been told he is out of running to #Yankees manager. Finalizing deal to be #Phillies bench coach. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 1, 2017

Source: Carlos Beltran has been told he will not be Yankees manager. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) December 1, 2017

Beltran seemed like a long shot all along. He just completed his playing career by winning a World Series with the Houston Astros, and had zero coaching or managing experience. Nonetheless, his reputation as a good clubhouse guy helped earn him an interview.

Thomson, meanwhile, had experience in a variety of roles within the Yankees organization, and had served as Girardi's bench coach. He's expected to soon join the Philadelphia Phillies in the same role, this time under rookie skipper Gabe Kapler.