New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez was carted off the field on Thursday after he collided with the outfield wall while making a catch against the Texas Rangers. The play took place in the top of the first inning during the rubber match between the two teams at Yankee Stadium.

Here's a look at the play:

The first batter of the game, Brandon Nimmo, drove a Paul Blackburn cutter 375 feet to left field, and Domínguez was able to secure the ball for the out despite his violent collision with the wall in left. Domínguez was down for several minutes after making the catch as trainers attended to him on the field and manager Aaron Boone looked on nearby. He was eventually able to rise to his knees as trainers continued to evaluate him. Domínguez was carted off the field, but he was able to walk to the cart under his own power.

Jasson Dominguez NYY • CF • #24 BA 0.200 R 3 HR 1 RBI 4 SB 0 View Profile

The 23-year-old Domínguez, one of the Yankees' most promising young players, was recently recalled from Triple-A when starting pitcher Luis Gil was placed on the injured list. The move also came not long after DH Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the injured list with a calf strain. In nine games and 32 plate appearances since returning to the Bronx, Domínguez is batting .200/.250/.367 (70 OPS+) with one home run and a pair of doubles. Last season, Domínguez played 123 games for the Yankees and for a time looked primed to land a starting job for the team in 2026. However, the returns of Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger, who had been free agents, forced Domínguez back to the minors to start the season.

The Yankees entered play on Thursday with a record of 25-12 and a slim lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East standings.