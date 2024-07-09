AL East foes meet on Tuesday as the New York Yankees travel to take on the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees are 55-37 and have fallen to second in the division after struggling recently. The Rays (44-46) are fourth in the division and 5.5 games out of the final wild-card spot. They could be headed to seller status at the deadline if they struggle in July. Carlos Rodon (9-6, 4.45 ERA) is on the hill for New York, while Ryan Pepiot (4-5, 4.40 ERA) is starting for Tampa Bay.

First pitch is 6:50 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field. The latest Yankees vs. Rays odds via SportsLine consensus list New York as the -128 favorite (risk $128 to win $100). The over/under is 8. Before making any Rays vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 16 of the 2024 MLB season a profitable 49-37 on all-top rated MLB picks this season. Dating back to last season, it is on a 24-9 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+1077).

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Rays money line: Yankees -128, Rays +109

Yankees vs. Rays run line: Yankees -1.5 (+130)

Yankees vs. Rays over/under: 8 runs

For Rays vs. Yankees, SportsLine's model is going Over the total of 8 runs. The model is projecting the teams to combined for nine runs as the Over hits in well over 50% of simulations. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Anthony Volpe, Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo all are projected to record at least one hit for New York. Judge and Soto are given the highest probability to score a run.

Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz are given the highest hit probabilities for Tampa Bay, while Randy Arozarena is the most likely to score a run.

The model is also expecting both pitchers to struggle in this one. Pepiot doesn't make it out of the fourth inning in the simulations and gives up two earned runs. Rodon makes it into the fifth and gives up around three earned runs.

New York games have gone Over the total 53% of the time this year, while Tampa Bay's have 51% of the time. Rodon's starts have cleared the total 64% of the time.

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value.



