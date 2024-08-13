Bitter rivals duke it out on Saturday at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya fight more than a year after their explosive face-off at UFC International Fight Week in July 2023.

Fans expected to see du Plessis vs. Adesanya last year. Then middleweight champion Adesanya got into his rival's face moments after du Plessis upset Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. Du Plessis' inability to make a two-month turnaround to challenge Adesanya in Sydney started a domino effect that eventually led to this booking. Sean Strickland shockingly upset Adesanya to become UFC middleweight champ before dropping the title four months later to du Plessis via split decision. Adesanya was granted a title shot upon his return, resulting in the fight fans expected last year but with their spots on the marquee swapped.

The Oceanic region is well represented at UFC 305 with the likes of Dan Hooker, Steve Erceg, Kai Kara France and Tai Tuivasa competing.

UFC next returns to pay-per-view for UFC 306, dubbed Noche UFC. The Mexican Independence Day weekend card is the promotion's big debut at The Sphere in Las Vegas. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili headlines the card, plus the trilogy fight between women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule