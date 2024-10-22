One of the year's best mixed martial arts fights is on Saturday. Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway fight for the UFC featherweight title in the main event of UFC 308.

Topuria (15-0) defends his featherweight crown and undefeated record against former champion Holloway (26-7). Holloway rejuvenated his career after his third loss to Alexander Volkanovski -- the man Topuria knocked out to win the title -- by rattling off three wins. The most impactful was his buzzer-beater KO of Justin Gaethje to win the ceremonial BMF title. Topuria vs. Holloway headlines a card featuring Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker, Magomed Ankalaev, Geoff Neal and Rafael dos Anjos.

UFC next returns to pay-per-view on Nov. 16. Jon Jones makes his first UFC heavyweight title defense against the most successful UFC heavyweight champ, Stipe Miocic. The meeting of all-time greats could serve as a retirement fight for one or both participants. UFC 309's co-main event is a five-round rematch between former UFC champ Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

