Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic meet in Madison Square Garden one year after their overdue dream match was intended to take place. The UFC heavyweight title is at stake when two of the promotion's most dominant champions collide in their potential swan songs at UFC 309 on Saturday.

Jones and Miocic are the most successful UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champions, respectively. Jones moved up a division and captured the heavyweight title last year. Now 37, he makes his first heavyweight title defense against the division's most decorated champion, 42-year-old Miocic. Both men have suggested they'd retire in New York City. A five-round co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler is also scheduled. Oliveira previously defeated Chandler in 2021 to win the vacant lightweight title.

The promotion heads to Macau, China one week later. Headlining the card is a meeting of former champions on the cusp of title shots. Former bantamweight champ Petr Yan takes on former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo at 135 pounds. The winner will find themselves on a shortlist of title challengers behind Umar Nurmagomedov and, possibly, Sean O'Malley.

UFC 310's main event is in disarray after welterweight champion Belal Muhammad suffered a bone infection. His scheduled title challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov is now without an opponent for the Dec. 7 card.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule