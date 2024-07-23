UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and interim champ Tom Aspiall play a home game at UFC 304 on Saturday. The English champions defend their titles at UFC 304 in Manchester.

Edwards and Aspinall will fight Belal Muhammad and Curtis Blaydes, respectively, in rematches from inconclusive fights. Edwards and Muhammad's 2021 Fight Night headliner ended in a no-contest due to an eye poke. It's the only blemish on double-digit undefeated streaks for both men. Blaydes is the last person to defeat Aspinall but it wasn't a satisfying victory. Aspinall suffered a knee injury 15 seconds into their 2022 London main event, technically rendering a decision in Blaydes' favor. The two run it back and hope to become undisputed champ sooner rather than later.

August features a pair of Fight Nights on opposite ends of the excitement scale. A loaded television card on Aug 3. features Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov, Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo and Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa. Fans will subsequently trudge through an uninspired card headlined by Marcin Tybura vs. Sergei Spivac 2 before seeing a resolution to the bad blood between Drics du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 on Aug. 17.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule