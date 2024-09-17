UFC dazzled with its Sphere debut, delivering a visual spectacle at UFC 306 on Sept. 14. It's back to business as usual with the promotion setting its sights on a return to Paris.

The promotion is Paris-bound for the third straight year. Lightweight contenders Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint Denis headline Accor Arena on Sept. 28. Moicano enters on a three-fight winning streak with two stoppages, most recently defeating Jalin Turner via TKO at UFC 300. Saint Denis hopes to bounce back from a knockout loss in the biggest fight of his career against Dustin Poirier in March. An important middleweight clash between Nassourdine Imavov and Brendan Allen is also scheduled.

UFC's September return to Paris has become something of a soft tradition for the UFC, similar to the promotion's November pay-per-views in New York. UFC CEO Dana White publicly confirmed on Sept. 14 that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic will headline UFC 309, plus Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler in a five-round co-main event.

But there are two more PPV cards between now and this year's Madison Square Garden card. UFC light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira and women's bantamweight champ Raquel Pennington will defend their titles against Khalil Rountree Jr. and Julianna Pena, respectively, at UFC 307 on Oct. 5. Three weeks later, UFC featherweight champ Ilia Topuria makes his first title defense against former undisputed champ and current BMF titleholder Max Holloway at UFC 308 on Oct. 26.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

Upcoming UFC Schedule