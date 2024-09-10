ufc-belt-generic.jpg
The UFC debuts at the viral Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday. UFC 306, dubbed Noche UFC to celebrate Mexican Independence Day weekend, is headlined by UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili, plus a women's flyweight trilogy.

There appears to be more intrigue about what the event will look like than the actual fight card, which includes women's flyweight champ Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko and Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes. The UFC executive responsible for executing the one-night-only spectacle gave CBS Sports new details about the immersive live and at-home experience they're trying to pull off.

UFC's next return to PPV is on Oct. 5, with two titles on the line. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defends his title against Khalil Rountree Jr. and Raquel Pennington stakes her women's bantamweight title against former champ Julianna Pena. Speaking of former champions, Jose Aldo and Aljamain Sterling are also on the Salt Lake City card.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC 306
Sept. 14
Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Bantamweight title
Las Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 28
Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis
LightweightsParis
ESPN+
UFC 307Oct. 5Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Light heavyweight titleSalt Lake City
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Oct. 12
Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira
FlyweightLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Oct. 19
Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez
Middleweight
Las Vegas ESPN+
UFC 308
Oct. 26
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Featherweight title
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Nov. 2
Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
Flyweight
Edmonton, Canada
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Nov. 9
TBA
TBA Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 309
Nov. 16
TBA TBA New York
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night Nov. 23
TBA TBA Macau, China
ESPN+
UFC 310
Dec. 7
TBA TBA Las Vegas
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night Dec. 14
TBA TBA Tampa, Florida
ESPN+