The UFC debuts at the viral Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday. UFC 306, dubbed Noche UFC to celebrate Mexican Independence Day weekend, is headlined by UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili, plus a women's flyweight trilogy.

There appears to be more intrigue about what the event will look like than the actual fight card, which includes women's flyweight champ Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko and Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes. The UFC executive responsible for executing the one-night-only spectacle gave CBS Sports new details about the immersive live and at-home experience they're trying to pull off.

UFC's next return to PPV is on Oct. 5, with two titles on the line. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defends his title against Khalil Rountree Jr. and Raquel Pennington stakes her women's bantamweight title against former champ Julianna Pena. Speaking of former champions, Jose Aldo and Aljamain Sterling are also on the Salt Lake City card.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule