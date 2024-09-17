Jon Jones will likely join Stipe Miocic in retiring after UFC 309 on Nov. 16. Jones and Miocic headline UFC's return to New York City's Madison Square Garden in a potential double retirement fight for the UFC heavyweight title.

Jones confirmed to "Clocked N' Loaded" that his impending fight would likely be his last.

"It's going to be the last time," Jones said after UFC 306 on Saturday in Las Vegas. "More than likely."

The potential double retirement has been rumored since Jones vs. Miocic was originally announced for UFC 295 last November. The fight was postponed a full year due to an injury suffered by Jones. Since then, UFC CEO Dana White has repeatedly stated that Miocic will retire but was less certain about Jones' timeline.

Jones and Miocic retiring would thwart a title unifier with interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. If Jones hangs up the gloves in November, it'll also scrap hopes for a super fight with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. "Poaton" told Full Send MMA on Saturday that he's texting Jones about training together, possibly before UFC 309.

"I think there's some good time [between our fights], his fight is only in November," said Pereira, who defends the UFC light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 on Oct. 5. "There's always something coming off a fight, a small injury, so we can get some rest and then train together.

"A lot of people talk about this superfight but I think I have to make the most of this guy's experience," Pereira said. "He has a ton of experience, but people are talking about him maybe doing only one or two fights more, and I'm not even at heavyweight yet. I don't know if that's possible, but I want to at least be training with him."