UFC is back on PPV this weekend with a main event boasting a legitimate rivalry and general dislike. Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis heads into enemy territory to face off against Israel Adesanya in Perth, Australia as the pair headlines UFC 305.

The two have debated the merits of being a "real African" as du Plessis was born in South Africa and still lives and trains in the country. Adesanya, meanwhile, was born in Nigeria before his parents moved to New Zealand when he was 10. It led to a heated staredown inside the Octagon after du Plessis' win over Robert Whittaker last July. The two were expected to square off a few months later, but du Plessis was unable to make the quick turnaround, which led to Adesanya facing Sean Strickland instead where he stunningly lost his title.

Elsewhere on the card, more fighters from the. Oceanic region get a showcase opportunity. Australia Steve Erceg looks to get back on track against New Zealand's Kai Kara-France in an interesting scrap at flyweight. Fan favorite Dan Hooker looks to slow the momentum of Mateusz Gamrot on his way toward a title shot. And fun-loving heavyweight Tai Tuivasa hopes to end a losing skid against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 305 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 305 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya -120 vs. Dricus du Plessis (c) +100, middleweight title



Steve Erceg -160 vs. Kai Kara-France +135, flyweights

Mateusz Gamrot -350 vs. Dan Hooker +275, lightweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -220 vs. Tai Tuivasa +180, heavyweights

Carlos Prates -350 vs. Li Jingliang +275, welterweights

Junior Tafa -130 vs. Valter Walker +110, heavyweights

Josh Culibao -140 vs. Ricardo Ramos +120, featherweights

Terez Bleda -150 vs. Casey O'Neill +125, women's flyweights

Jack Jenkins -700 vs. Herbert Burns +500, featherweights

Tom Nolan -1200 vs. Alex Reyes +750, lightweights

Song Kenan -175 vs. Ricky Glenn +145, welterweights

Stewart Nicoll -240 vs. Jesus Aguilar +200, flyweights

UFC 305 info

Date: Aug. 17



Aug. 17 Location: RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia



RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 305 countdown

Who wins UFC 305: du Plessis vs. Adesanya, and how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on UFC Fight Night, all from the MMA expert who profited more than $1,200 on UFC main-card picks, and find out.