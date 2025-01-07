UFC's 2025 pay-per-view calendar is starting strong, but big fights still need to be announced. UFC 311 makes an impressive first impression with Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov. Yet major names like Jon Jones, Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor are currently missing from the calendar.

Hopefully, UFC 311 is a mission statement for the promotion in the new year. The organization still has major fights to work towards this year, such as satisfying the demand for UFC heavyweight champion Jones vs. interim champion Tom Aspinall. There are also first-time title shots, overdue returns and reneged retirements that could stand out in 2025.

Let's take a closer look at five fights UFC fans deserve to see this year.

Heavyweight title: Jon Jones (c) vs. Tom Aspinall

It's refreshing to see UFC CEO Dana White, the media and fans on the same page. Jones must unify the heavyweight title with interim champion Aspinall. Jones was visibly irritated by a barrage of "ducking" claims leading up to his title defense against Stipe Miocic. "Bones" refused to acknowledge Aspinall at every turn, dismissing his worthiness as a challenger. Except for when Jones let slip that UFC would have to offer him enough money to justify the risk of fighting Aspinall. That statement is the sliver of hope that Jones is publicly negotiating the fight.

Aspinall has gone above and beyond as interim champion. He helped save UFC 295 -- the night he won the belt -- after Jones pulled out of the original Miocic fight. He even defended the title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, becoming only the fourth interim champion to defend their title in UFC's 30-year history. If there is one fight that checks off almost every box, from legacy to stakes to athletic excellence, it's this one.

Heavyweight title: Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira

Jones has been vocal about his disinterest in fighting Aspinall, but another champion piques his interest. Jones repeatedly proposed a super fight with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. It's an exciting fight, and probably a bigger box office attraction than Jones vs. Aspinall, but UFC's past obsession with champ vs. champ fights has stalled many divisions. Fortunately, the UFC intends to keep the champions busy in their divisions.

Once Jones and Aspinall settle their business, there won't be an undeniable heavyweight contender. Ciryl Gane is most deserving but failed to impress with a controversial win over Alexander Volkov. If Pereira defeats Magomed Ankalaev, the only feasible challenger is the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg. If UFC wants to close 2025 with a bang, booking a super fight between Pereira and the heavyweight champion is justified.

Middleweight title: Dricus du Plessis or Sean Strickland (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Some were surprised that Strickland got the middleweight title shot over Chimaev. After all, Chimaev literally crushed former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker's teeth with a chin lock. It's unclear why Chimaev wasn't selected to fight du Plessis, but there's no denying he should fight the winner of UFC 312's main event. The undefeated Chechyan fighter's recent win renewed the enthusiasm sparked by his incredible two-month, three-fight stretch in 2020. Chimaev is arguably more popular than half of UFC's reigning champions, including du Plessis. If Strickland wins back the title on Feb. 8, the promotion may opt to book the trilogy. But denying Chimaev any longer would be a mistake.

Women's bantamweight title -- Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes



This is the only fight that could generate interest for the UFC women's bantamweight division. So much so that UFC may opt to book it whether or not the women's 135-pound title is at stake. Harrison's labored win over Ketlen Vieria did not elevate her stock like her debut against Holly Holm did, but the two-time Olympic gold medalist is still more intriguing than reigning champ Julianna Pena. From a matchmaking perspective, Harrison would ideally beat Pena for the bantamweight title before welcoming legendary two-division champion Nunes out of retirement. What's most important is that we get there. Nunes is the best chance we have of injecting some life back into the division she once ruled.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz, Paddy Pimblett or Michael Chandler



I'm not entirely convinced we'll see McGregor fight this year, if ever. Still, the former two-division champion is the most widely recognized athlete in the sport. That's true despite how damaged his reputation is. McGregor's inactivity, decision to pull out of the Chandler fight with a broken toe and an Irish jury finding him liable for sexual assault have tarnished him.

There are a few directions you can go with the Irishman in 2025. You could rehash his canceled fight with Chandler even if it lost a little shine after Chandler's loss to Charles Oliveira. The biggest box office attraction is the long overdue trilogy fight with Diaz. While Diaz isn't currently signed to UFC, he's available as a free agent and seems to have a healthy relationship with the promotion.

Finally, the fight I proposed last year between McGregor and Pimblett seems more feasible than ever. Pimblett is currently ranked No. 13 in the UFC's official lightweight rankings after a first-round submission win against Bobby Green, arguably Pimblett's most impressive performance to date. All three are valuable options that deliver in the cage and on the microphone.