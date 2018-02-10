DEN
LAL

Key Players
W. Barton
5 SG
L. James
23 SF
41.9 Min. Per Game 41.9
34.0 Pts. Per Game 34.0
9.0 Ast. Per Game 9.0
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
45.2 Field Goal % 53.9
45.2 Three Point % 53.9
80.5 Free Throw % 74.6
away team logo
W. Barton SG 5
15.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.1 APG
home team logo
L. James SF
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 1-0 -----
home team logo Lakers 0-1 -----
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 1-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Lakers 0-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
W. Barton SG 15.7 PPG 5.0 RPG 4.1 APG 45.2 FG%
L. James SF PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
G. Harris
J. Murray
W. Barton
P. Millsap
T. Lyles
M. Plumlee
T. Craig
M. Morris
J. Hernangomez
M. Beasley
R. Jefferson
T. Lydon
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 75 32.5 18.5 10.7 6.1 1.2 0.8 2.8 50.0 39.6 85.0 2.6 8.1
G. Harris 67 34.4 17.5 2.6 2.9 1.8 0.2 1.8 48.5 39.6 82.7 0.6 2.1
J. Murray 81 31.7 16.7 3.7 3.4 1.0 0.3 2.1 45.1 37.8 90.5 1.0 2.7
W. Barton 81 33.1 15.7 5.0 4.1 1.0 0.6 1.8 45.2 37.0 80.5 0.9 4.2
P. Millsap 38 30.1 14.6 6.4 2.8 1.0 1.2 1.9 46.4 34.5 69.6 1.7 4.7
T. Lyles 73 19.1 9.9 4.8 1.2 0.4 0.5 0.8 49.1 38.1 70.6 0.8 4.0
M. Plumlee 74 19.5 7.1 5.4 1.9 0.7 1.1 1.4 60.1 0.0 45.8 1.8 3.6
T. Craig 39 16.1 4.2 3.3 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.5 45.3 29.3 62.9 1.0 2.2
M. Morris 3 8.3 3.3 0.7 2.3 1.0 0.0 0.3 66.7 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.7
J. Hernangomez 25 11.1 3.3 2.2 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.4 38.7 28.0 83.3 0.7 1.4
M. Beasley 62 9.5 3.2 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.4 41.0 34.1 66.7 0.2 0.9
R. Jefferson 20 8.2 1.5 0.9 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.3 44.4 28.6 57.1 0.1 0.8
T. Lydon 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Lakers
Roster
B. Ingram
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
A. Ingram
L. Ball
J. Hart
T. Wear
T. Ennis
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
A. Bogut
D. Williams
V. Blue
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Ingram 59 33.5 16.1 5.3 3.9 0.8 0.7 2.5 47.0 39.0 68.1 1.0 4.4
K. Kuzma 77 31.2 16.1 6.3 1.8 0.6 0.4 1.8 45.0 36.6 70.7 1.1 5.1
K. Caldwell-Pope 74 33.2 13.4 5.2 2.2 1.4 0.2 1.3 42.6 38.3 78.9 0.8 4.4
A. Ingram 2 32.0 12.0 3.0 3.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 47.1 55.6 100.0 0.5 2.5
L. Ball 52 34.2 10.2 6.9 7.2 1.7 0.8 2.6 36.0 30.5 45.1 1.3 5.6
J. Hart 63 23.2 7.9 4.2 1.3 0.8 0.3 0.8 46.9 39.6 70.2 0.7 3.5
T. Wear 17 13.4 4.4 2.2 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.3 34.7 36.2 100.0 0.0 2.2
T. Ennis 54 12.6 4.1 1.8 1.9 0.6 0.2 0.7 42.0 25.0 75.9 0.4 1.4
I. Zubac 43 9.5 3.7 2.8 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.6 50.0 0.0 76.5 1.0 1.8
A. Caruso 37 15.2 3.6 1.8 2.0 0.6 0.3 1.1 43.1 30.2 70.0 0.4 1.4
A. Bogut 24 9.0 1.5 3.3 0.6 0.2 0.5 0.8 68.0 0.0 100.0 1.1 2.2
D. Williams 2 4.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
V. Blue 5 9.0 0.6 0.2 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.6 20.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.2
