HOU
GS

Warriors bring rare win streak into clash with Rockets

  • FLM
  • Dec 25, 2019

James Harden and Russell Westbrook will suit up as teammates one year after dueling as rivals on Christmas Day when the Houston Rockets visit the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday afternoon.

The nationally televised contest originally was seen as a rematch of teams that have met four times in the last five postseasons, with Westbrook and D'Angelo Russell coming on board to join the Harden-Stephen Curry rivalry.

But Curry won't face the Rockets this time around following surgery on his left hand, and Golden State no longer resembles the club that has ended Houston's season in four of the last five years.

The Warriors will, however, bring a two-game winning streak -- their first of the season -- into the contest, which coach Steve Kerr noted earlier this week only adds to the fun of his team's seventh straight Christmas appearance.

"Christmas is always a special day to play on," Kerr insisted after Monday's win over Minnesota. "You know that everybody is watching. It's got a different vibe and a different feel, and our players are going to be really excited, and it will be good to go into that game with a little momentum."

The Warriors have no such momentum in Christmas Day action, having alternated wins and losses the last six seasons. They were drubbed 127-101 by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at home a year ago.

The attention-grabbing game that day turned out to be Houston's 113-109 home win over Oklahoma City. Harden and Westbrook put on quite a show, with Harden pouring in 41 points, including the Rockets' last hoop, while Westbrook countered with 21 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Thunder.

With another rebound and assist Westbrook would have become the first in NBA history with two triple-doubles on Christmas Day. He remains tied with five other players, including Golden State's Draymond Green, with one each.

Together now in Houston, Harden and Westbrook have led the Rockets to a 21-9 start after they'd been just 17-15 when they took the court on Christmas Day a year ago.

The Rockets won their fourth straight overall and sixth in a row on the road Monday in Sacramento, again with Harden (34 points) and Westbrook (28) leading the way.

Houston had been hoping to unwrap the present of Eric Gordon's return from arthroscopic knee surgery from under its hotel-lobby tree in San Francisco on Christmas, but the star guard likely won't be ready until sometime in January.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni is counting the days.

"We're playing a lot better," he assured reporters. "Russell is playing better. This is our normal. And I think Eric coming back, if he can get to the levels he plays at, we should be powerful as hell."

The clubs will be meeting for the second time this season. Harden (36 points) and Westbrook (18 points, eight rebounds, six assists) got plenty of help in a 129-112 home win in November, with P.J. Tucker (22 points, 11 rebounds) and Clint Capela (19 points, 16 rebounds) both recording double-doubles, while Austin Rivers added 12 points on perfect shooting (4-for-4) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Russell and Green sat out that game for the Warriors, who suited up just nine guys.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
D. Russell
0 SG
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
22.4 Pts. Per Game 22.4
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
45.0 Field Goal % 42.7
45.1 Three Point % 42.5
87.8 Free Throw % 75.8
  Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:20
+ 2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Ky Bowman 11:39
+ 1 Clint Capela made 2nd of 2 free throws 11:48
+ 1 Clint Capela made 1st of 2 free throws 11:48
  Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss 11:48
  GS team rebound 0:00
  Marquese Chriss missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Austin Rivers made free throw 0:02
  Shooting foul on Alec Burks 0:02
+ 2 Austin Rivers made layup 0:02
  Bad pass turnover on Alec Burks, stolen by Austin Rivers 0:07
Team Stats
Points 31 30
Field Goals 9-29 (31.0%) 13-30 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 9-9 (100.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 20
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 9 11
Team 0 2
Assists 4 10
Steals 3 2
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 3 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Westbrook G 0
12 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
D. Russell SG 0
7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 21-9 292--31
home team logo Warriors 7-24 282--30
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 21-9 120.2 PPG 47.2 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Warriors 7-24 104.9 PPG 43.6 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook G 23.9 PPG 8.0 RPG 7.2 APG 43.0 FG%
D. Russell SG 22.4 PPG 3.3 RPG 6.2 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook G 12 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
D. Russell SG 7 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
31.0 FG% 43.3
33.3 3PT FG% 30.0
100.0 FT% 100.0
Rockets
Starters
R. Westbrook
B. McLemore
C. Capela
A. Rivers
D. House Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 12 4 0 3/10 0/1 6/6 0 10 0 0 0 3 1 -2 16
B. McLemore 6 1 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 1 +7 8
C. Capela 4 5 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 9 1 0 1 3 2 -5 9
A. Rivers 3 0 0 1/3 0/1 1/1 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 +6 4
D. House Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
On Court
R. Westbrook
B. McLemore
C. Capela
A. Rivers
D. House Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 12 4 0 3/10 0/1 6/6 0 10 0 0 0 3 1 -2 16
B. McLemore 6 1 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 1 +7 8
C. Capela 4 5 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 9 1 0 1 3 2 -5 9
A. Rivers 3 0 0 1/3 0/1 1/1 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 +6 4
D. House Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
On Bench
G. Clark
T. Sefolosha
E. Gordon
M. Frazier
C. Clemons
T. Chandler
I. Hartenstein
Nene
G. Green
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Clark 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 +6 3
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 16 4 9/29 4/12 9/9 3 42 3 0 2 7 9 +7 40
Warriors
Starters
D. Russell
A. Burks
M. Chriss
E. Paschall
K. Bowman
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 7 1 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 7 1 1 0 0 1 +2 12
A. Burks 5 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 5 0 0 2 0 0 -6 3
M. Chriss 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 -3 5
E. Paschall 0 3 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 3 0 -6 7
K. Bowman 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 5
On Court
D. Russell
A. Burks
M. Chriss
E. Paschall
K. Bowman
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 7 1 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 7 1 1 0 0 1 +2 12
A. Burks 5 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 5 0 0 2 0 0 -6 3
M. Chriss 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 -3 5
E. Paschall 0 3 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 3 0 -6 7
K. Bowman 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 5
On Bench
J. Evans
K. Thompson
S. Curry
K. Looney
O. Spellman
J. Poole
A. Smailagic
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Evans 6 1 1 2/4 1/2 1/1 0 4 0 0 1 0 1 -3 8
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Poole - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smailagic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 18 10 13/30 3/10 1/1 7 27 2 2 4 7 11 -16 40
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores