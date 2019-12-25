MIN
The Minnesota Timberwolves will attempt to end an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

The struggling Timberwolves haven't celebrated a victory since posting a 113-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 27.

Minnesota dropped to 0-3 on a four-game road trip when it fell 113-104 to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

"It's no secret, we're in a funk right now," Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said after the loss to the Warriors. "We're still positive for the most part, but it hurts still.

"But we also need to understand, young team or not, we got to learn lessons in this league because you got to go through hard times to get to where you want to be. And we're in a hard time."

Minnesota has been without star center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) for the past four setbacks and there hasn't yet been a determination on whether he will return against the Kings.

In the eyes of small forward Andrew Wiggins, the absence of Towns wasn't the reason for the latest loss.

"They played harder," Wiggins said of the Warriors after the contest. "That was it. We missed easy shots, though. Shots we should have made, but for the most part they just played harder."

Sacramento also is in a rut with four straight losses after falling 113-104 to the Houston Rockets on Monday in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Point guard De'Aaron Fox showed he is recovered from an ankle injury by matching his career best of 31 points.

Fox was instrumental in helping the Kings rebound from a 25-point, third-quarter deficit as he scored 19 points in the final quarter. However, he missed five free throws in the stanza -- he was 4 of 9 overall -- to partially stall the comeback effort.

The Kings have lost all four games since Fox returned. Forward Marvin Bagley III (thumb) has been back for seven games, and their presence has Sacramento coach Luke Walton ready to speed up the tempo.

"Now that Fox and Marvin are back -- two of the faster players on our team and the league -- we can start pushing pace again," said Walton, "but we have to continue to realize that our defensive execution and execution in the half-court is important to us."

Reserve sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) has missed the past three games. The Kings are 0-5 this season when he sits out.

Sacramento also is hoping shooting guard Buddy Hield (10 points versus Houston) can rediscover his stroke. Hield is 9-of-45 from the field -- including 4 of 28 from 3-point range -- over the past three games and is averaging just 11.6 points over the past five contests.

And while the Kings were putting together their strong fourth-quarter push against the Rockets, Hield never saw the court. He spent the entire final stanza on the bench.

"I played the guys that had it going. They earned the right to finish the game. They got us within striking distance," Walton said. "It wasn't a punishment at all. It was more, 'Look, we're a team and we're trying to win out here and if these guys are going well, then we keep rolling with them' and see if they can't get it done."

The teams split four meetings last season with the home club winning each time.

Key Players
A. Wiggins
22 SF
D. Fox
5 PG
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
45.3 Field Goal % 46.5
45.4 Three Point % 46.2
74.1 Free Throw % 68.6
  Personal foul on Gorgui Dieng 5:47
  Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes 5:52
  Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:55
  Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier 6:01
  Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:05
+ 2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 6:26
  Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng 6:47
  Harrison Barnes missed turnaround jump shot 6:50
+ 2 Robert Covington made reverse layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 7:05
  Bad pass turnover on Yogi Ferrell, stolen by Shabazz Napier 7:11
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III 7:19
Team Stats
Points 36 35
Field Goals 13-32 (40.6%) 13-37 (35.1%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 22
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 18 16
Team 3 0
Assists 8 10
Steals 2 2
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 4 3
Fouls 6 9
Technicals 0 0
S. Napier PG 13
2 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
B. Bogdanovic SG 8
11 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 10-19 2115--36
home team logo Kings 12-18 269--35
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 10-19 113.0 PPG 45.8 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Kings 12-18 105.1 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
R. Covington PF 11.8 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.0 APG 43.3 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SG 14.6 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.9 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Covington PF 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
B. Bogdanovic SG 11 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
40.6 FG% 35.1
21.4 3PT FG% 26.7
63.6 FT% 100.0
Timberwolves
Starters
R. Covington
A. Wiggins
T. Graham
G. Dieng
S. Napier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Covington 10 2 0 4/8 1/5 1/2 2 10 0 0 1 0 2 +2 11
A. Wiggins 6 1 1 2/6 1/3 1/2 0 10 0 0 0 1 0 +1 9
T. Graham 4 3 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 12 0 0 0 2 1 +3 7
G. Dieng 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 2 +1 4
S. Napier 2 3 4 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 1 0 1 0 3 +4 13
On Court
R. Covington
A. Wiggins
T. Graham
G. Dieng
S. Napier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Covington 10 2 0 4/8 1/5 1/2 2 10 0 0 1 0 2 +2 11
A. Wiggins 6 1 1 2/6 1/3 1/2 0 10 0 0 0 1 0 +1 9
T. Graham 4 3 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 12 0 0 0 2 1 +3 7
G. Dieng 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 2 +1 4
S. Napier 2 3 4 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 1 0 1 0 3 +4 13
On Bench
J. Culver
J. Teague
N. Vonleh
J. Okogie
K. Bates-Diop
J. Layman
K. Martin
K. Towns
J. McLaughlin
J. Bell
J. Nowell
N. Reid
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Culver 5 2 0 2/4 0/1 1/3 0 8 1 0 0 0 2 0 8
J. Teague 2 1 2 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 -3 7
N. Vonleh 2 4 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 3 0 8
J. Okogie 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2 -2 4
K. Bates-Diop 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 2 -1 1
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 22 8 13/32 3/14 7/11 6 86 2 0 4 4 18 +5 72
Kings
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
B. Hield
C. Joseph
H. Barnes
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 11 4 1 4/11 3/7 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 1 3 +1 18
M. Bagley III 9 2 0 4/8 0/3 1/1 2 10 1 0 0 0 2 -4 12
B. Hield 3 1 0 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 1 -2 3
C. Joseph 2 2 3 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 11 0 0 1 1 1 -1 9
H. Barnes 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 2 -1 4
On Court
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
B. Hield
C. Joseph
H. Barnes
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 11 4 1 4/11 3/7 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 1 3 +1 18
M. Bagley III 9 2 0 4/8 0/3 1/1 2 10 1 0 0 0 2 -4 12
B. Hield 3 1 0 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 1 -2 3
C. Joseph 2 2 3 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 11 0 0 1 1 1 -1 9
H. Barnes 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 2 -1 4
On Bench
N. Bjelica
Y. Ferrell
T. Ariza
D. Dedmon
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
J. James
K. Guy
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Bjelica 2 2 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 1 1 0 4
Y. Ferrell 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 1 1 0 0 -4 2
T. Ariza 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 2 -2 5
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 35 22 10 13/37 4/15 5/5 9 75 2 2 3 6 16 -13 57
