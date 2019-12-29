DAL
LAL

Mavericks' road success will be tested by Lakers

  • FLM
  • Dec 29, 2019

Much of the Dallas Mavericks' early success has been their solid play on the road. The Mavericks have compiled one of the NBA's best road marks heading into Sunday's clash with the host Los Angeles Lakers.

The Mavericks' latest triumph occurred Saturday in a 141-121 victory at the Golden State Warriors. Luka Doncic, who played his second contest since missing four games with a sprained ankle, had 31 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers, 15 assists and 12 rebounds for Dallas. It was his league-leading ninth triple-double.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 25 points, Kristaps Porzingis contributed 18 and seven rebounds and Seth Curry finished with 17 off the bench for the Mavericks, who improved to 12-3 on the road.

The Mavericks have beaten some of the NBA's top teams on the road, including the Milwaukee Bucks -- ending their 18-game winning streak -- the Philadelphia 76ers and the Lakers this month. Doncic did not play against the Bucks and 76ers.

"Over the years, I've seen different NBA teams -- ourselves included -- where the focus is better on the road," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told the Dallas Morning News. "It's a more hostile environment, it's your group against everyone."

In Los Angeles on Dec. 1, Doncic almost recorded a triple-double with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as the Mavericks used a second-half surge to pull away in a 114-100 win over the Lakers.

Doncic was injured Dec. 14 in a loss to the Miami Heat. He returned Thursday to deliver 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 102-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas.

"I'm not gonna lie, I was pretty tired at the end of the game," Doncic told reporters after the win.

The Western Conference-leading Lakers defeated the host Portland Trail Blazers 128-120 on Saturday to end a four-game losing streak. Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points, as the Lakers' bench outscored the Blazers' 72-39.

"They kind of got us going. Kuz has been playing out of his mind since he's been back, and we're looking for him," said Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who had 20 points and nine rebounds. "Anytime our bench can come in and give us a game like that, 72 points off the bench, we're probably going to win most of those games."

Kuzma has averaged 21.7 points in the last three games since returning from an ankle injury.

LeBron James had 21 points, 16 assists and seven rebounds against Portland. Reserves Rajon Rondo scored 15 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 13 and Dwight Howard added 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

"It's still good to get back in the win column," Davis said. "We had a great film session and a great practice. Those two things combined with our energy and effort and the guys wanting to get back in the win column we kind of figured we'd get this one."

Los Angeles captured the initial meeting 119-110 in overtime against the Mavericks on Nov. 1 in Dallas. Doncic finished with 31 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds in the loss.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
L. James
23 SF
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
10.8 Ast. Per Game 10.8
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
47.4 Field Goal % 48.8
47.3 Three Point % 49.0
81.1 Free Throw % 68.4
  Turnover on Jalen Brunson 11:12
+ 2 Rajon Rondo made driving layup 11:23
+ 3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 11:44
  Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber 0:02
  Seth Curry missed jump shot 0:02
  DAL team rebound 0:05
  Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0:06
  Bad pass turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Seth Curry 0:24
  Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Kyle Kuzma 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson 0:30
  Rajon Rondo missed jump shot 0:31
Team Stats
Points 72 86
Field Goals 25-67 (37.3%) 31-60 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 11-32 (34.4%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 40 38
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 23 21
Team 6 13
Assists 15 25
Steals 8 11
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
15 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
8 PTS, 2 REB, 12 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 21-10 192426372
home team logo Lakers 25-7 252930286
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 21-10 117.5 PPG 48.1 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Lakers 25-7 112.6 PPG 45.3 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SF 29.1 PPG 9.7 RPG 9.1 APG 47.7 FG%
A. Davis PF 27.5 PPG 9.3 RPG 3.3 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Doncic SF 15 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
A. Davis PF 21 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
37.3 FG% 51.7
34.4 3PT FG% 31.3
84.6 FT% 79.2
Mavericks
Starters
D. Wright
M. Kleber
S. Curry
J. Jackson
J. Brunson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wright 5 2 2 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 11 1 0 2 1 1 -6 10
M. Kleber 3 2 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 2 0 -4 5
S. Curry 2 0 0 1/6 0/1 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 0 0 -7 2
J. Jackson 2 1 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 -8 3
J. Brunson 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 +3 1
On Court
D. Wright
M. Kleber
S. Curry
J. Jackson
J. Brunson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wright 5 2 2 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 11 1 0 2 1 1 -6 10
M. Kleber 3 2 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 2 0 -4 5
S. Curry 2 0 0 1/6 0/1 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 0 0 -7 2
J. Jackson 2 1 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 -8 3
J. Brunson 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 +3 1
On Bench
J. Barea
R. Broekhoff
B. Marjanovic
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
J. Reaves
I. Roby
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Barea 10 0 0 4/6 2/3 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 0 0 -3 8
R. Broekhoff 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 +2 4
B. Marjanovic 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 1 0 2 -1 1
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 34 15 25/67 11/32 11/13 20 64 8 3 17 11 23 -24 34
Lakers
Starters
D. Howard
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. James
R. Rondo
K. Kuzma
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Howard 15 3 0 6/6 0/0 3/4 1 12 1 1 0 0 3 +4 20
K. Caldwell-Pope 13 3 2 3/6 2/3 5/6 2 18 1 1 3 0 3 +6 19
L. James 8 2 12 2/7 1/2 3/4 0 26 1 0 1 0 2 +4 34
R. Rondo 2 1 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 1 +5 8
K. Kuzma 0 3 0 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 18 1 0 1 0 3 +4 3
On Court
D. Howard
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. James
R. Rondo
K. Kuzma
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Howard 15 3 0 6/6 0/0 3/4 1 12 1 1 0 0 3 +4 20
K. Caldwell-Pope 13 3 2 3/6 2/3 5/6 2 18 1 1 3 0 3 +6 19
L. James 8 2 12 2/7 1/2 3/4 0 26 1 0 1 0 2 +4 34
R. Rondo 2 1 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 1 +5 8
K. Kuzma 0 3 0 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 18 1 0 1 0 3 +4 3
On Bench
A. Caruso
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
T. Daniels
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
D. Cacok
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Caruso 4 0 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 10 1 0 0 0 0 +10 9
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cacok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 25 25 31/60 5/16 19/24 17 97 11 6 11 4 21 +33 93
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores