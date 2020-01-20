SA
PHO

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 28
PHO Suns 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
11:33   Lost ball turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
11:31   Dejounte Murray missed dunk, blocked by Ricky Rubio  
11:31   SA team rebound  
11:29 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 3-0
11:11   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
11:06   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
11:02 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 3-2
10:41   Trey Lyles missed finger-roll layup  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:37   Bad pass turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
10:33 +2 Trey Lyles made dunk, assist by Dejounte Murray 5-2
10:18 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 5-5
9:59 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot 7-5
9:39 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 7-7
9:21 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 10-7
9:01 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 10-9
8:49 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot 12-9
8:40   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
8:28   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
8:17   Traveling violation turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:06 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 12-12
7:49   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:39   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
7:39 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 13-12
7:39 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-12
7:19   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
7:14 +2 Dejounte Murray made layup, assist by Trey Lyles 16-12
7:03 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 16-14
6:48 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 18-14
6:37 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 18-16
6:21   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
6:03   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Trey Lyles  
5:58   Out of bounds turnover on Dejounte Murray  
5:43   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
5:35   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
5:22   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
5:19   Out of bounds turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
5:02   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:48   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Derrick White  
4:33 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 21-16
4:15   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
4:04 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles 24-16
3:49   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
3:31   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:12 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made driving layup, assist by Devin Booker 24-18
2:55   LaMarcus Aldridge missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
2:45 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot 24-20
2:22   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:17   Offensive foul on Devin Booker  
2:17   Turnover on Devin Booker  
2:06   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
1:57 +2 Cheick Diallo made floating jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 24-22
1:40 +2 Marco Belinelli made layup, assist by Jakob Poeltl 26-22
1:15   Jevon Carter missed jump shot  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
1:05   Elie Okobo missed floating jump shot  
1:05   SA team rebound  
1:05   Personal foul on Cheick Diallo  
0:50   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
0:50 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 27-22
0:50 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-22
0:35   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Offensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
0:28 +2 Mikal Bridges made driving layup, assist by Elie Okobo 28-24
0:07   Derrick White missed jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
0:02   Personal foul on Derrick White  
0:00 +2 Cheick Diallo made finger-roll layup, assist by Jevon Carter 28-26
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 38
PHO Suns 25

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Cheick Diallo missed layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
11:33   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
11:30   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:18   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Jakob Poeltl  
11:12 +2 Derrick White made reverse layup 30-26
10:56 +2 Ricky Rubio made reverse layup 30-28
10:43   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
10:26   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
10:10 +2 Jakob Poeltl made layup, assist by Marco Belinelli 32-28
9:53   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
9:53   PHO team rebound  
9:42   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
9:31 +2 Jakob Poeltl made reverse layup, assist by Derrick White 34-28
9:18 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheick Diallo 34-31
9:04   Marco Belinelli missed jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:48 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 34-34
8:33 +2 Marco Belinelli made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 36-34
8:12   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
8:07   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:42 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 38-34
7:27 +2 Cheick Diallo made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 38-36
7:09 +3 Lonnie Walker IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marco Belinelli 41-36
6:53   Bad pass turnover on Cheick Diallo, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
6:49   Lonnie Walker IV missed finger-roll layup  
6:46   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:37   Out of bounds turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
6:16   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
6:15   Offensive rebound by Devin Booker  
6:15   Devin Booker missed dunk, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
6:15   PHO team rebound  
6:05   Dario Saric missed layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:01   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot, blocked by Lonnie Walker IV  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
6:01 +2 Dario Saric made dunk 41-38
6:01   Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
6:01 +1 Dario Saric made free throw 41-39
5:35   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
5:27   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
5:17   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:02   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:55 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 44-39
4:48   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
4:45   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
4:45 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 44-40
4:45 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-41
4:24 +2 DeMar DeRozan made reverse layup 46-41
4:10   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
4:10 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 46-42
4:10 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-43
3:54 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 49-43
3:40   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
3:31 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 52-43
3:18 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 52-45
3:01   DeMar DeRozan missed turnaround jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
2:42   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
2:33 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 55-45
2:09   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
2:09   SA team rebound  
2:01 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made alley-oop shot, assist by Derrick White 57-45
1:48   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:44 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 57-47
1:38   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
1:26 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot 60-47
1:16   Personal foul on Trey Lyles  
1:16 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 60-48
1:16 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-49
1:05 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 63-49
0:45 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot 63-51
0:28   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
0:07   Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
0:00 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 66-51
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 30
PHO Suns 32

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup, assist by Dario Saric 66-53
11:24   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
11:23   SA team rebound  
11:12   Shooting foul on Ricky Rubio  
11:12   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:12   SA team rebound  
11:12 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-53
10:57   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
10:57 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 67-54
10:57 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-55
10:42   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
10:42 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 68-55
10:42 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-55
10:35   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
10:35   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:35   PHO team rebound  
10:35 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-56
10:17   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
10:17 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws 70-56
10:17 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-56
10:07   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
10:01   Ricky Rubio missed finger-roll layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
9:59   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
9:56   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
9:43   Dario Saric missed hook shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
9:16   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
9:05   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
8:52 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made turnaround jump shot 73-56
8:35   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:30 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 76-56
8:12   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:57   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:57   Bryn Forbes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:57   SA team rebound  
7:57   Bryn Forbes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
7:39   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:30   DeMar DeRozan missed finger-roll layup  
7:28   Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
