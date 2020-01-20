No Text
SA
PHO
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:43
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot
|11:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio
|11:33
|
|Lost ball turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Dejounte Murray
|11:31
|
|Dejounte Murray missed dunk, blocked by Ricky Rubio
|11:31
|
|SA team rebound
|11:29
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|3-0
|11:11
|
|Deandre Ayton missed jump shot
|11:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|11:06
|
|Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Ricky Rubio
|11:02
|
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio
|3-2
|10:41
|
|Trey Lyles missed finger-roll layup
|10:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|10:37
|
|Bad pass turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Dejounte Murray
|10:33
|
|+2
|Trey Lyles made dunk, assist by Dejounte Murray
|5-2
|10:18
|
|+3
|Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker
|5-5
|9:59
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot
|7-5
|9:39
|
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio
|7-7
|9:21
|
|+3
|LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes
|10-7
|9:01
|
|+2
|Devin Booker made jump shot
|10-9
|8:49
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot
|12-9
|8:40
|
|Personal foul on Bryn Forbes
|8:28
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:25
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|8:17
|
|Traveling violation turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge
|8:06
|
|+3
|Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr.
|12-12
|7:49
|
|Dejounte Murray missed jump shot
|7:45
|
|Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|7:39
|
|Shooting foul on Devin Booker
|7:39
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws
|13-12
|7:39
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14-12
|7:19
|
|Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Dejounte Murray
|7:14
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray made layup, assist by Trey Lyles
|16-12
|7:03
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker
|16-14
|6:48
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made jump shot
|18-14
|6:37
|
|+2
|Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio
|18-16
|6:21
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot
|6:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Dario Saric
|6:03
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Trey Lyles
|5:58
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Dejounte Murray
|5:43
|
|Deandre Ayton missed jump shot
|5:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|5:35
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot
|5:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Dario Saric
|5:22
|
|Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by DeMar DeRozan
|5:19
|
|Out of bounds turnover on DeMar DeRozan
|5:02
|
|Devin Booker missed jump shot
|4:59
|
|Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|4:48
|
|Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Derrick White
|4:33
|
|+3
|Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|21-16
|4:15
|
|Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|4:04
|
|+3
|Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles
|24-16
|3:49
|
|Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|3:31
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot
|3:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|3:12
|
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. made driving layup, assist by Devin Booker
|24-18
|2:55
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kelly Oubre Jr.
|2:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo
|2:45
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made hook shot
|24-20
|2:22
|
|Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.
|2:17
|
|Offensive foul on Devin Booker
|2:17
|
|Turnover on Devin Booker
|2:06
|
|Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter
|1:57
|
|+2
|Cheick Diallo made floating jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo
|24-22
|1:40
|
|+2
|Marco Belinelli made layup, assist by Jakob Poeltl
|26-22
|1:15
|
|Jevon Carter missed jump shot
|1:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Cheick Diallo
|1:05
|
|Elie Okobo missed floating jump shot
|1:05
|
|SA team rebound
|1:05
|
|Personal foul on Cheick Diallo
|0:50
|
|Shooting foul on Elie Okobo
|0:50
|
|+1
|Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws
|27-22
|0:50
|
|+1
|Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28-22
|0:35
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Elie Okobo
|0:28
|
|+2
|Mikal Bridges made driving layup, assist by Elie Okobo
|28-24
|0:07
|
|Derrick White missed jump shot
|0:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.
|0:02
|
|Personal foul on Derrick White
|0:00
|
|+2
|Cheick Diallo made finger-roll layup, assist by Jevon Carter
|28-26
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:46
|
|Cheick Diallo missed layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl
|11:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli
|11:33
|
|Personal foul on Ricky Rubio
|11:30
|
|Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.
|11:18
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Jakob Poeltl
|11:12
|
|+2
|Derrick White made reverse layup
|30-26
|10:56
|
|+2
|Ricky Rubio made reverse layup
|30-28
|10:43
|
|Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo
|10:26
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli
|10:10
|
|+2
|Jakob Poeltl made layup, assist by Marco Belinelli
|32-28
|9:53
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl
|9:53
|
|PHO team rebound
|9:42
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|9:31
|
|+2
|Jakob Poeltl made reverse layup, assist by Derrick White
|34-28
|9:18
|
|+3
|Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheick Diallo
|34-31
|9:04
|
|Marco Belinelli missed jump shot
|9:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.
|8:48
|
|+3
|Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges
|34-34
|8:33
|
|+2
|Marco Belinelli made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|36-34
|8:12
|
|Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:11
|
|Offensive rebound by Cheick Diallo
|8:07
|
|Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:04
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|7:42
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray made jump shot
|38-34
|7:27
|
|+2
|Cheick Diallo made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio
|38-36
|7:09
|
|+3
|Lonnie Walker IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marco Belinelli
|41-36
|6:53
|
|Bad pass turnover on Cheick Diallo, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV
|6:49
|
|Lonnie Walker IV missed finger-roll layup
|6:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|6:37
|
|Out of bounds turnover on DeMar DeRozan
|6:16
|
|Devin Booker missed floating jump shot
|6:15
|
|Offensive rebound by Devin Booker
|6:15
|
|Devin Booker missed dunk, blocked by Jakob Poeltl
|6:15
|
|PHO team rebound
|6:05
|
|Dario Saric missed layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge
|6:02
|
|Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio
|6:01
|
|Ricky Rubio missed jump shot, blocked by Lonnie Walker IV
|6:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Dario Saric
|6:01
|
|+2
|Dario Saric made dunk
|41-38
|6:01
|
|Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge
|6:01
|
|+1
|Dario Saric made free throw
|41-39
|5:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.
|5:27
|
|Devin Booker missed jump shot
|5:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|5:17
|
|Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|5:02
|
|Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge
|4:55
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|44-39
|4:48
|
|Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan
|4:45
|
|Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes
|4:45
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws
|44-40
|4:45
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44-41
|4:24
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made reverse layup
|46-41
|4:10
|
|Shooting foul on Trey Lyles
|4:10
|
|+1
|Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-42
|4:10
|
|+1
|Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46-43
|3:54
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|49-43
|3:40
|
|Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Dejounte Murray
|3:31
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|52-43
|3:18
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo
|52-45
|3:01
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed turnaround jump shot
|2:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|2:42
|
|Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:39
|
|Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|2:33
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|55-45
|2:09
|
|Ricky Rubio missed jump shot
|2:09
|
|SA team rebound
|2:01
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge made alley-oop shot, assist by Derrick White
|57-45
|1:48
|
|Devin Booker missed jump shot
|1:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|1:44
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made dunk
|57-47
|1:38
|
|Personal foul on Devin Booker
|1:26
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot
|60-47
|1:16
|
|Personal foul on Trey Lyles
|1:16
|
|+1
|Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws
|60-48
|1:16
|
|+1
|Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws
|60-49
|1:05
|
|+3
|Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|63-49
|0:45
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made jump shot
|63-51
|0:28
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Dario Saric
|0:07
|
|Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by DeMar DeRozan
|0:00
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|66-51
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:41
|
|+2
|Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup, assist by Dario Saric
|66-53
|11:24
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot
|11:23
|
|SA team rebound
|11:12
|
|Shooting foul on Ricky Rubio
|11:12
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11:12
|
|SA team rebound
|11:12
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws
|67-53
|10:57
|
|Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes
|10:57
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws
|67-54
|10:57
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|67-55
|10:42
|
|Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton
|10:42
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws
|68-55
|10:42
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|69-55
|10:35
|
|Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan
|10:35
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10:35
|
|PHO team rebound
|10:35
|
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|69-56
|10:17
|
|Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton
|10:17
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws
|70-56
|10:17
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws
|71-56
|10:07
|
|Personal foul on Dejounte Murray
|10:01
|
|Ricky Rubio missed finger-roll layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge
|9:59
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|9:56
|
|Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Dario Saric
|9:43
|
|Dario Saric missed hook shot
|9:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|9:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Booker
|9:16
|
|Personal foul on Dejounte Murray
|9:05
|
|Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|8:52
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge made turnaround jump shot
|73-56
|8:35
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge
|8:30
|
|+3
|Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|76-56
|8:12
|
|Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot
|8:09
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|7:57
|
|Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.
|7:57
|
|Bryn Forbes missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7:57
|
|SA team rebound
|7:57
|
|Bryn Forbes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|7:39
|
|Devin Booker missed jump shot
|7:36
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|7:30
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed finger-roll layup
|7:28
|
|Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|7:27
|