Jazz to test mettle vs. Doncic, Mavericks

  • Jan 25, 2020

The Utah Jazz have climbed the ladder over the past two months to emerge as one of the NBA's best teams. They have done it by dominating opponents on both ends of the court.

Now the Jazz face one of their biggest tests against an equally tough Dallas team when the Mavericks visit Salt Lake City on Saturday.

In winning 18 of their last 20 games to move into second place in the Western Conference, the Jazz have found ways to overwhelm one opponent after another. Their last three victories have come by an average margin of 28.3 points.

Utah earned its most lopsided victory of the season, defeating the Golden State Warriors 129-96 on Wednesday. The Jazz dismantled the Warriors, making 17 3-pointers and finishing with 19 more rebounds.

"We come out every night with a high level of focus," Jazz center Rudy Gobert told the team's website. "Everyone comes with the same intensity. A lot of guys can put the ball in the basket. When we move the ball like that and find the open shots, we're very hard to guard."

Gobert has led the charge behind a significant uptick in offensive production coupled with his usual elite defense.

The 27-year-old is averaging 17.7 points, 15.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in January. In addition, Gobert has averaged 21.7 points over his last six games and he has shot 60 percent or better from the field in each of his last eight.

Much of Gobert's effectiveness starts with his willingness to do little things to get teammates going. He is one the best in the league in creating screen assists. His energy in locking down on the defensive end also gives them confidence that they can do their jobs.

"Whenever you can find a guy of Rudy's caliber that wants to do the little things because he loves winning, those things are immeasurable," Jazz forward Georges Niang said.

Luka Doncic has had a similar profound impact on Dallas emerging as a contender in the Western Conference. The Mavericks have rebuilt quickly with him at the controls. They have won five of six and are three games behind Utah in the Western Conference standings.

Doncic has elevated his game beyond what he showed a season ago, when he captured NBA Rookie of the Year honors. He leads the Mavericks in scoring (29.1 points per game), rebounding (9.6) and assists (9.0).

That's a big reason why he earned a nod as a starter in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. Doncic is the first Dallas player to start in an All-Star Game since Dirk Nowitzki in 2010.

"He attracts a lot of attention all the time," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told the team's website. "But I love the way he handles it. He's interested in his teammates. He's interested in winning. He continues to learn on the floor. He's learned a lot about running a team and making decisions about play calls and things like that."

Saturday's contest is the second in a three-game road swing for Dallas. The Mavericks started the trip with a 133-125 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 7
UTA Jazz 12

Time Team Play Score
8:20   Full timeout called  
8:20 +2 Delon Wright made dunk 43-37
8:20   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:22   Justin Jackson missed running Jump Shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:32   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47 +2 Delon Wright made dunk 41-37
8:47   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:50   Delon Wright missed layup  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:59   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15 +3 Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot 39-37
9:29 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 36-37
9:38   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
9:40   Justin Jackson missed running Jump Shot  
10:01 +2 Jordan Clarkson made reverse layup 36-34
10:07   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:10   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:22   Delon Wright missed dunk  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
10:26   Jalen Brunson missed fade-away jump shot  
10:39 +1 Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-32
10:39 +1 Joe Ingles made 1st of 2 free throws 36-31
10:39   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
10:56   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
11:11 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell 36-30
11:20   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
11:23   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 36-28
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Joe Ingles  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
11:46   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 36
UTA Jazz 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02 +2 Jalen Brunson made reverse layup 36-25
0:08   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:08   Jumpball  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
0:33   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 34-22
1:19 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 32-22
1:36 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 32-19
1:52   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
1:55   Jordan Clarkson missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
2:08 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-19
2:08   DAL team rebound  
2:08   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:08   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
2:21   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 28-19
2:57 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving dunk, assist by Jordan Clarkson 25-19
3:07   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:09   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
3:21   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35 +3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 25-17
3:56   DAL team rebound  
4:00   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:08   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
4:12   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
4:23 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-17
4:23 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 22-16
4:23   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:33 +2 Luka Doncic made turnaround jump shot 22-15
4:42   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
4:59 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 20-15
5:11   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:14   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25 +2 Joe Ingles made driving layup 20-12
5:49 +2 Luka Doncic made driving dunk 20-10
6:02 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-10
6:02 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 18-9
6:02   Shooting foul on Justin Jackson  
6:19 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 18-8
6:30   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:34   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
6:37   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 15-8
7:05 +1 Seth Curry made free throw 12-8
7:27 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 11-8
7:34   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:36   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:47   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
8:00 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 11-5
8:01   Offensive rebound by Seth Curry  
8:05   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed layup, blocked by Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:13   Joe Ingles missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:27 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 9-5
8:32   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Luka Doncic  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
8:43   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56 +2 Joe Ingles made layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 7-5
9:04   Personal foul on Seth Curry  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:08   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:20   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:20 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 7-3
9:20   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
9:26   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
9:41 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 7-2
9:47   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:50   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
10:03   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
10:23 +2 Donovan Mitchell made reverse layup 4-2
10:31   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:49 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 4-0
10:54   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:57   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 2-0
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
11:44   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SG
D. Mitchell
45 SG
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
24.7 Pts. Per Game 24.7
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
46.7 Field Goal % 46.2
46.5 Three Point % 46.2
77.1 Free Throw % 85.6
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 28-16 367--43
home team logo Jazz 31-13 2512--37
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Mavericks
Starters
K. Porzingis
D. Wright
J. Jackson
J. Brunson
T. Hardaway Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Porzingis 8 2 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 8 1 1 0 0 2 +12 12
D. Wright 7 6 2 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 3 3 +1 17
J. Jackson 3 0 0 1/4 1/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 -4 3
J. Brunson 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -3 2
T. Hardaway Jr. 0 3 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 0 3 +10 3
On Bench
M. Kleber
J. Barea
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
D. Powell
B. Marjanovic
J. Reaves
J. Patton
R. Broekhoff
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Kleber 5 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 7 0 2 0 1 0 -6 8
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 17 7 17/35 7/13 2/3 7 47 3 3 1 5 12 +10 45
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
G. Niang
J. Ingles
J. Clarkson
T. Bradley
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 8 3 2 3/7 2/5 0/0 0 12 0 0 3 0 3 -10 12
G. Niang 6 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 +9 6
J. Ingles 6 2 3 2/5 0/2 2/2 1 10 1 0 0 1 1 0 15
J. Clarkson 5 1 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 +4 8
T. Bradley 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 3 0 6
On Bench
M. Conley
E. Davis
N. Williams-Goss
E. Mudiay
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
J. Morgan
R. Tucker
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Conley 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mudiay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 15 7 12/27 6/17 7/8 5 48 1 1 3 2 13 -3 47
