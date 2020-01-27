HOU
UTA

1st Quarter
HOU Rockets 28
UTA Jazz 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:25   8-second violation turnover  
11:15   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
11:04   Eric Gordon missed floating jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
10:57   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:54 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 0-2
10:33   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:21 +2 Donovan Mitchell made layup 0-4
10:09 +2 Eric Gordon made driving dunk, assist by P.J. Tucker 2-4
9:46   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
9:38 +2 Danuel House Jr. made layup 4-4
9:38   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
9:38   Danuel House Jr. missed free throw  
9:36   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
9:31 +2 Danuel House Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Ben McLemore 6-4
9:05   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Eric Gordon  
9:01 +2 Eric Gordon made layup 8-4
9:01   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
9:01   Eric Gordon missed free throw  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
8:49   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
8:37   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:22 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 11-4
8:08   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
7:56 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 11-7
7:43   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
7:35   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
7:20   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Shooting foul on Joe Ingles  
7:14 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 12-7
7:14 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-7
7:00   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
7:00 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 13-8
7:00   Donovan Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:59   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
6:43   Double dribble turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
6:28 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 13-10
6:08   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:57   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
5:38   Eric Gordon missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
5:38   HOU team rebound  
5:32 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 16-10
5:17   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
5:07   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
4:56 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 16-13
4:45   Danuel House Jr. missed floating jump shot  
4:42   HOU team rebound  
4:35   Shooting foul on Jordan Clarkson  
4:35 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 3 free throws 17-13
4:35   Eric Gordon missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
4:35   HOU team rebound  
4:35 +1 Eric Gordon made 3rd of 3 free throws 18-13
4:19   Offensive foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:19   Turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:04   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
4:04   Michael Frazier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:04   HOU team rebound  
4:04 +1 Michael Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-13
3:46   Bad pass turnover on Mike Conley, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
3:38   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
3:29   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
3:25   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
3:12 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot 22-13
3:02   Shooting foul on Michael Frazier  
3:02   Mike Conley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:02   UTA team rebound  
3:02 +1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-14
2:52   Austin Rivers missed floating jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
2:44 +2 Donovan Mitchell made layup, assist by Royce O'Neale 22-16
2:22 +2 Austin Rivers made driving layup 24-16
2:06 +2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot 24-18
1:59   Offensive foul on Isaiah Hartenstein  
1:59   Turnover on Isaiah Hartenstein  
1:45   Out of bounds turnover on Royce O'Neale  
1:31   Austin Rivers missed driving layup  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
1:21   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein  
1:00   Danuel House Jr. missed jump shot  
0:59   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein  
0:59 +2 Isaiah Hartenstein made dunk 26-18
0:42 +2 Tony Bradley made hook shot, assist by Mike Conley 26-20
0:32 +2 Chris Clemons made jump shot 28-20
0:12   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
0:01   Bad pass turnover on Danuel House Jr., stolen by Tony Bradley  
0:00   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
HOU Rockets 31
UTA Jazz 26

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
11:38 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 28-22
11:31   Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
11:22   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
11:11   Bad pass turnover on Austin Rivers, stolen by Georges Niang  
11:05 +2 Donovan Mitchell made reverse layup, assist by Georges Niang 28-24
10:51   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
10:46   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
10:46 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 29-24
10:46 +1 Eric Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-24
10:34 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 30-26
10:25   Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   UTA team rebound  
10:02   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
9:49   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
9:49   Ben McLemore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:49   HOU team rebound  
9:49   Ben McLemore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
9:38 +2 Joe Ingles made driving layup 30-28
9:24   Danuel House Jr. missed driving layup  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein  
9:19   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Hartenstein  
9:09 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 30-31
8:51   Danuel House Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
8:43 +2 Mike Conley made layup 30-33
8:32   Traveling violation turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Mike Conley, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
8:09   Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
8:01   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Chris Clemons  
7:50   Chris Clemons missed driving layup  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:44   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
7:31   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Eric Gordon  
7:26 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 33-33
7:05 +2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot 33-35
6:53 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot 36-35
6:37   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
6:31 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 39-35
6:15   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   HOU team rebound  
6:13   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
5:59   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   UTA team rebound  
5:45 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Mike Conley 39-37
5:45   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
5:45 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made free throw 39-38
5:34   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:26   Discontinue dribble turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
5:14   Austin Rivers missed floating jump shot  
5:14   HOU team rebound  
5:09 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thabo Sefolosha 42-38
4:53   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
4:44 +2 Mike Conley made driving layup 42-40
4:32   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Gordon  
4:24   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
4:15 +2 Thabo Sefolosha made reverse layup, assist by Danuel House Jr. 44-40
3:57   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
3:46 +2 Eric Gordon made layup 46-40
3:30   Royce O'Neale missed driving layup  
3:29   UTA team rebound  
3:29   Personal foul on Danuel House Jr.  
3:22   Lost ball turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Austin Rivers  
3:20   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
3:20 +1 Austin Rivers made 1st of 2 free throws 47-40
3:20 +1 Austin Rivers made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-40
3:06   Shooting foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
3:06 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 48-41
3:06   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
3:00   Eric Gordon missed driving layup  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
2:55   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
2:48   Bad pass turnover on Danuel House Jr., stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
2:40   Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by Austin Rivers  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
2:33 +2 Thabo Sefolosha made jump shot 50-41
2:15 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 50-43
2:02 +2 Austin Rivers made driving layup 52-43
1:52   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
1:44   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
1:44 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 53-43
1:44 +1 Eric Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-43
1:30   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   UTA team rebound  
1:29   Personal foul on Danuel House Jr.  
1:29   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:29   UTA team rebound  
1:29 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-44
1:08 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup 56-44
0:50   Shooting foul on Michael Frazier  
0:50 +1 Joe Ingles made 1st of 2 free throws 56-45
0:50 +1 Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-46
0:34   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:21   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  
0:20   Clear path foul on Donovan Mitchell  
0:20 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 57-46
0:20   Eric Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:20   HOU team rebound  
0:02 +2 Thabo Sefolosha made driving layup 59-46
0:01   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  