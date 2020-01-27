No Text
HOU
UTA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Jumpball
|11:36
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|11:25
|8-second violation turnover
|11:15
|Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:10
|Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore
|11:04
|Eric Gordon missed floating jump shot
|11:02
|Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell
|10:57
|Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup
|10:56
|Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|10:54
|+2
|Rudy Gobert made dunk
|0-2
|10:33
|Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:29
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|10:21
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell made layup
|0-4
|10:09
|+2
|Eric Gordon made driving dunk, assist by P.J. Tucker
|2-4
|9:46
|Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:43
|Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.
|9:38
|+2
|Danuel House Jr. made layup
|4-4
|9:38
|Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic
|9:38
|Danuel House Jr. missed free throw
|9:36
|Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
|9:31
|+2
|Danuel House Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Ben McLemore
|6-4
|9:05
|Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Eric Gordon
|9:01
|+2
|Eric Gordon made layup
|8-4
|9:01
|Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell
|9:01
|Eric Gordon missed free throw
|9:00
|Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale
|8:49
|Personal foul on Ben McLemore
|8:37
|Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:34
|Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
|8:22
|+3
|Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot
|11-4
|8:08
|Personal foul on P.J. Tucker
|7:56
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot
|11-7
|7:43
|P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:39
|Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale
|7:35
|Personal foul on Ben McLemore
|7:20
|Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:14
|Shooting foul on Joe Ingles
|7:14
|+1
|Danuel House Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|12-7
|7:14
|+1
|Danuel House Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13-7
|7:00
|Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker
|7:00
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|13-8
|7:00
|Donovan Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6:59
|Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
|6:43
|Double dribble turnover on Danuel House Jr.
|6:28
|+2
|Bojan Bogdanovic made jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles
|13-10
|6:08
|Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:04
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|5:57
|Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:53
|Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha
|5:38
|Eric Gordon missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert
|5:38
|HOU team rebound
|5:32
|+3
|Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker
|16-10
|5:17
|Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:14
|Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon
|5:07
|Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:03
|Defensive rebound by Georges Niang
|4:56
|+3
|Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles
|16-13
|4:45
|Danuel House Jr. missed floating jump shot
|4:42
|HOU team rebound
|4:35
|Shooting foul on Jordan Clarkson
|4:35
|+1
|Eric Gordon made 1st of 3 free throws
|17-13
|4:35
|Eric Gordon missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|4:35
|HOU team rebound
|4:35
|+1
|Eric Gordon made 3rd of 3 free throws
|18-13
|4:19
|Offensive foul on Bojan Bogdanovic
|4:19
|Turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic
|4:04
|Personal foul on Mike Conley
|4:04
|Michael Frazier missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4:04
|HOU team rebound
|4:04
|+1
|Michael Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19-13
|3:46
|Bad pass turnover on Mike Conley, stolen by Danuel House Jr.
|3:38
|Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:35
|Defensive rebound by Georges Niang
|3:29
|Rudy Gobert missed layup
|3:25
|Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
|3:12
|+3
|Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot
|22-13
|3:02
|Shooting foul on Michael Frazier
|3:02
|Mike Conley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3:02
|UTA team rebound
|3:02
|+1
|Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22-14
|2:52
|Austin Rivers missed floating jump shot
|2:48
|Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale
|2:44
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell made layup, assist by Royce O'Neale
|22-16
|2:22
|+2
|Austin Rivers made driving layup
|24-16
|2:06
|+2
|Jordan Clarkson made jump shot
|24-18
|1:59
|Offensive foul on Isaiah Hartenstein
|1:59
|Turnover on Isaiah Hartenstein
|1:45
|Out of bounds turnover on Royce O'Neale
|1:31
|Austin Rivers missed driving layup
|1:29
|Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell
|1:21
|Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:17
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein
|1:00
|Danuel House Jr. missed jump shot
|0:59
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein
|0:59
|+2
|Isaiah Hartenstein made dunk
|26-18
|0:42
|+2
|Tony Bradley made hook shot, assist by Mike Conley
|26-20
|0:32
|+2
|Chris Clemons made jump shot
|28-20
|0:12
|Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot
|0:09
|Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.
|0:01
|Bad pass turnover on Danuel House Jr., stolen by Tony Bradley
|0:00
|Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|UTA team rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:50
|Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:46
|Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley
|11:38
|+2
|Tony Bradley made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles
|28-22
|11:31
|Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:28
|Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley
|11:22
|Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:20
|Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore
|11:11
|Bad pass turnover on Austin Rivers, stolen by Georges Niang
|11:05
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell made reverse layup, assist by Georges Niang
|28-24
|10:51
|Personal foul on Joe Ingles
|10:46
|Shooting foul on Tony Bradley
|10:46
|+1
|Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws
|29-24
|10:46
|+1
|Eric Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30-24
|10:34
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell made driving layup
|30-26
|10:25
|Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:23
|UTA team rebound
|10:02
|Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:58
|Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon
|9:49
|Shooting foul on Tony Bradley
|9:49
|Ben McLemore missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9:49
|HOU team rebound
|9:49
|Ben McLemore missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9:48
|Defensive rebound by Georges Niang
|9:38
|+2
|Joe Ingles made driving layup
|30-28
|9:24
|Danuel House Jr. missed driving layup
|9:22
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein
|9:19
|Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Hartenstein
|9:09
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles
|30-31
|8:51
|Danuel House Jr. missed fade-away jump shot
|8:48
|Defensive rebound by Mike Conley
|8:43
|+2
|Mike Conley made layup
|30-33
|8:32
|Traveling violation turnover on Danuel House Jr.
|8:20
|Bad pass turnover on Mike Conley, stolen by P.J. Tucker
|8:09
|Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:06
|Defensive rebound by Georges Niang
|8:01
|Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:56
|Defensive rebound by Chris Clemons
|7:50
|Chris Clemons missed driving layup
|7:48
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|7:44
|Personal foul on P.J. Tucker
|7:31
|Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Eric Gordon
|7:26
|+3
|Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot
|33-33
|7:05
|+2
|Jordan Clarkson made jump shot
|33-35
|6:53
|+3
|Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot
|36-35
|6:37
|Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:34
|Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.
|6:31
|+3
|Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot
|39-35
|6:15
|Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:13
|HOU team rebound
|6:13
|Personal foul on Rudy Gobert
|5:59
|Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:54
|UTA team rebound
|5:45
|+2
|Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Mike Conley
|39-37
|5:45
|Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.
|5:45
|+1
|Bojan Bogdanovic made free throw
|39-38
|5:34
|Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:30
|Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale
|5:26
|Discontinue dribble turnover on Donovan Mitchell
|5:14
|Austin Rivers missed floating jump shot
|5:14
|HOU team rebound
|5:09
|+3
|Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thabo Sefolosha
|42-38
|4:53
|Personal foul on Ben McLemore
|4:44
|+2
|Mike Conley made driving layup
|42-40
|4:32
|Out of bounds turnover on Eric Gordon
|4:24
|Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:20
|Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers
|4:15
|+2
|Thabo Sefolosha made reverse layup, assist by Danuel House Jr.
|44-40
|3:57
|Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:54
|Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.
|3:46
|+2
|Eric Gordon made layup
|46-40
|3:30
|Royce O'Neale missed driving layup
|3:29
|UTA team rebound
|3:29
|Personal foul on Danuel House Jr.
|3:22
|Lost ball turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Austin Rivers
|3:20
|Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell
|3:20
|+1
|Austin Rivers made 1st of 2 free throws
|47-40
|3:20
|+1
|Austin Rivers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48-40
|3:06
|Shooting foul on Thabo Sefolosha
|3:06
|+1
|Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws
|48-41
|3:06
|Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3:04
|Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon
|3:00
|Eric Gordon missed driving layup
|2:57
|Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles
|2:55
|Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:50
|Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.
|2:48
|Bad pass turnover on Danuel House Jr., stolen by Donovan Mitchell
|2:40
|Rudy Gobert missed layup, blocked by Austin Rivers
|2:36
|Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha
|2:33
|+2
|Thabo Sefolosha made jump shot
|50-41
|2:15
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell made driving layup
|50-43
|2:02
|+2
|Austin Rivers made driving layup
|52-43
|1:52
|Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:48
|Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon
|1:44
|Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale
|1:44
|+1
|Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws
|53-43
|1:44
|+1
|Eric Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54-43
|1:30
|Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:29
|UTA team rebound
|1:29
|Personal foul on Danuel House Jr.
|1:29
|Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:29
|UTA team rebound
|1:29
|+1
|Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54-44
|1:08
|+2
|Eric Gordon made driving layup
|56-44
|0:50
|Shooting foul on Michael Frazier
|0:50
|+1
|Joe Ingles made 1st of 2 free throws
|56-45
|0:50
|+1
|Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56-46
|0:34
|Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:30
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|0:21
|Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha
|0:20
|Clear path foul on Donovan Mitchell
|0:20
|+1
|Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws
|57-46
|0:20
|Eric Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:20
|HOU team rebound
|0:02
|+2
|Thabo Sefolosha made driving layup
|59-46
|0:01
|Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|UTA team rebound
|0:00
|End of period