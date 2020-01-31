DEN
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the motor that has put the Milwaukee Bucks atop the NBA for the second straight season, but he has received some help from his teammates.

One of them got deserved recognition when he was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star squad on Thursday. Khris Middleton was happy to be going back to the midseason event for the second straight year.

"Being an All-Star last year was a huge goal of mine, so you never want to take a step back," Middleton said Thursday during an interview on TNT during the show unveiling this year's All-Star reserves.

"I thought if I didn't have a great year, if I wasn't an All-Star, I might have taken a step back. This year, I just wanted to find ways to get better with myself individually and through the team, and it's been working out so far."

Middleton has instead improved, including a career-best 51-point performance against Washington on Tuesday night, and he will try to build on that when the Bucks host the short-handed Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Middleton is averaging 20.2 points and 5.9 rebounds a game and gives Milwaukee another potent weapon for teams to worry about. Antetokounmpo is also going to Chicago for the All-Star Game in February, as is Denver center Nikola Jokic.

Jokic is making his second straight appearance for the Western Conference, and he has earned it while carrying the Nuggets through an injury-ravaged stretch.

Denver has played the last 12 games without its best low-post defender in Paul Millsap (left knee contusion), and point guard Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain) has missed eight straight.

Neither is expected to play against Milwaukee, and the Nuggets will also be without backup center Mason Plumlee (right foot injury). Guard Gary Harris sat out Thursday's 106-100 over Utah for personal reasons, and his availability for Friday is not known.

Jokic has continued to shoulder more of the offensive load with the injuries. He came up big in the win over Utah on Thursday, scoring 11 straight points down the stretch to hold off a Jazz rally. He finished with 28 points and 10 assists.

"There was no doubt in my mind that he was an All-Star, that he'd be selected for his second consecutive appearance," Denver coach Michael Malone said before Thursday's game. "I think it symbolizes the recognition of him being a great player and the fact that we have earned a reputation as a team that has a chance to compete at the top of the West. When you have the record that we have, you deserve to have an All-Star."

The Bucks could be without Antetokounmpo, who sat out Tuesday's win with right shoulder soreness. He is listed as questionable for Friday.

The Nuggets wouldn't mind if Antetokounmpo took another game off considering the players they're missing, and playing the second of a back-to-back set.

It's a rough end to January for the Nuggets, who played two of the hotter teams in the league this week in Memphis and Utah, but none is hotter than Milwaukee. The Bucks have won nine in a row and are 11-1 in January.

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 26
MIL Bucks 37

Time Team Play Score
2:13 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Dozier 26-37
2:19   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
2:24   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed free throw  
2:24   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
2:24 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup, assist by Pat Connaughton 23-37
2:29   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
2:32   Will Barton missed layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
2:43   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
2:51   Michael Porter Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Brook Lopez  
3:06 +2 Brook Lopez made driving layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 23-35
3:16 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 23-33
3:27 +3 Ersan Ilyasova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 21-33
3:38 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Dozier 21-30
3:53   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:56   Sterling Brown missed floating jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
4:08   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
4:19 +2 Khris Middleton made layup 18-30
4:24   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
4:27   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-28
4:41 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 18-27
4:41   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
4:48 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Will Barton 18-26
4:55   Personal foul on Brook Lopez  
5:11 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot 16-26
5:28 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 16-23
5:43 +2 Wesley Matthews made driving layup 13-23
5:49   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
5:52   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
6:12 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 13-21
6:32 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 13-18
6:40   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
6:43   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 10-18
7:03 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 7-18
7:05   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:09   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 7-16
7:23   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
7:26   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
7:42   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Brook Lopez  
8:06   Violation  
8:06   Personal foul on Thanasis Antetokounmpo  
8:19 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 4-16
8:22   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:25   Monte Morris missed running Jump Shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:38   Thanasis Antetokounmpo missed free throw  
8:38   Shooting foul on Monte Morris  
8:38 +2 Thanasis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 4-13
8:43 +2 Torrey Craig made dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 4-11
9:02   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
9:04   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:12   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
9:26 +2 Eric Bledsoe made floating jump shot 2-11
9:36   MIL team rebound  
9:36   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
10:04 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 2-9
10:08   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:10   Nikola Jokic missed turnaround jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
10:28   Eric Bledsoe missed free throw  
10:28   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
10:28 +2 Eric Bledsoe made reverse layup, assist by Khris Middleton 2-6
10:37 +2 Monte Morris made driving layup, assist by Will Barton 2-4
10:47   Personal foul on Thanasis Antetokounmpo  
10:58 +2 Thanasis Antetokounmpo made dunk 0-4
11:02   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Thanasis Antetokounmpo  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
11:21   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:29   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42 +2 Wesley Matthews made driving layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0-2
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
K. Middleton
22 SF
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
50.7 Field Goal % 50.7
50.9 Three Point % 50.6
80.1 Free Throw % 90.1
Team Stats
Points 26 37
Field Goals 10-21 (47.6%) 15-22 (68.2%)
3-Pointers 6-9 (66.7%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 2-5 (40.0%)
Total Rebounds 10 11
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 9 9
Team 0 1
Assists 9 9
Steals 0 2
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 2 0
Fouls 4 3
Technicals 0 0
N. Jokic C 15
2 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
4 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
1234T
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
Key Players
T. Craig SF 4.3 PPG 2.8 RPG 0.6 APG 43.5 FG%
K. Middleton SF 20.2 PPG 5.9 RPG 3.9 APG 50.3 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Craig SF 8 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
K. Middleton SF 13 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
47.6 FG% 68.2
66.7 3PT FG% 50.0
0 FT% 40.0
Nuggets
Starters
W. Barton
M. Porter Jr.
M. Beasley
P. Dozier
J. Hernangomez
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Barton 6 2 2 2/5 2/3 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 2 -11 12
M. Porter Jr. 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 -1 6
M. Beasley 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +1 3
P. Dozier 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +1 4
J. Hernangomez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +3 0
On Bench
P. Millsap
M. Plumlee
G. Harris
J. Murray
V. Cancar
J. Vanderbilt
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Millsap - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 26 10 9 10/21 6/9 0/0 4 16 0 0 2 1 9 -7 25
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
B. Lopez
P. Connaughton
S. Brown
K. Korver
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 4 4 5 2/3 0/1 0/1 0 7 0 1 0 1 3 +4 19
B. Lopez 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 5 1 1 0 0 0 -1 4
P. Connaughton 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 +1 4
S. Brown 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 +1 2
K. Korver 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
On Bench
E. Ilyasova
G. Hill
R. Lopez
F. Mason
D. DiVincenzo
D. Bender
D. Wilson
C. Reynolds
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Ilyasova 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 +9 4
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 10 9 15/22 5/10 2/5 3 21 2 2 0 1 9 +11 33
NBA Scores