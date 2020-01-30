OKC
PHO

Ayton coming off 31-point game as Suns host Thunder

  • FLM
  • Jan 30, 2020

The Phoenix Suns expected big things out of second-year center Deandre Ayton this season.

Instead, the former No. 1 overall pick missed 30 of the first 32 games of the season, but Ayton is finally starting to show off his considerable talent.

Not much was expected of Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Luguentz Dort.

Dort went undrafted after leaving Arizona State following his freshman season, and he eventually signed a two-way contract with the Thunder.

But Dort, pressed into significant action with the seven-game absence of Terrance Ferguson, has been a pleasant surprise.

Friday night in Phoenix, the Suns and Thunder will meet for the second time this season, with their surging youngsters ready to take center stage.

The Suns are coming off a 133-104 win Tuesday in Dallas, and Ayton had a season-high 31 points on 13-of-15 shooting.

"His ability to drive and force guys to help, and then we got 3s on the backside or him just driving and finishing or just him posting up," Suns coach Monty Williams said of the way Ayton changes the game. "That's who we want to see him be consistently."

Friday's home game comes between a pair of three-game road trips for the Suns. Phoenix is in a stretch of playing 13 of 19 games away from home.

Williams changed up his starting lineup against the Mavericks, going bigger with forward Mikal Bridges as a starter. Williams had used the lineup late in games but hadn't deployed it to start.

The result was an early lead and eventually a comfortable victory for the young Suns.

"It says a lot about where we're going as an organization, the leadership on our team, the people that surround these guys every day," Williams said after Tuesday's win.

For the Thunder, Dort spent much of the first part of the season in the G League, not making his debut until early December.

After playing a season-high 32 minutes in Oklahoma City's comeback in Houston on Jan. 20 with Ferguson out for personal reasons, Dort moved into the starting lineup for the last six.

Ferguson's timetable for return is unknown.

Dort more than doubled his previous high with 23 points in Wednesday's win in Sacramento. In that game, Dort went 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

"As long as he's taking the right shots ... he's a good shooter," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "I think the biggest thing for young players is, 'When do I shoot? When do I pass? When do I drive?' And I think these are things that Lu is learning."

In the teams' first meeting, Dec. 20 in Oklahoma City, the Thunder pulled out a 126-108 victory thanks to 32 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ayton missed that game with a sprained ankle.

The Thunder come into Friday's game having won six consecutive on the road to tie the second-longest streak in Oklahoma City history. The Thunder have won 11 of their last 12 on the road, a dramatic turnaround after losing their first six away from home.

"I think to win on the road, you've gotta be a together team," Donovan said. "I think this group is together."

--Field Level Media

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 25
PHO Suns 27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   Nerlens Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jevon Carter  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
0:04   Jevon Carter missed jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
0:31   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:49 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 25-27
0:52   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
0:52   Nerlens Noel missed dunk  
0:52   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
0:58   Dennis Schroder missed layup  
1:02   Lost ball turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
1:14 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 25-25
1:26   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
1:29   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
1:43   Darius Bazley missed dunk  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
1:50   Darius Bazley missed driving layup  
2:00   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Darius Bazley  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
2:11   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 22-25
2:43   Personal foul on Nerlens Noel  
2:57 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-23
2:57   OKC team rebound  
2:57   Danilo Gallinari missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:57   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:12 +3 Ty Jerome made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 21-23
3:31 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 21-20
3:42 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 19-20
3:47 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup, assist by Nerlens Noel 19-18
4:06   Personal foul on Mikal Bridges  
4:06   OKC team rebound  
4:07   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 17-18
4:35 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot, assist by Nerlens Noel 17-16
4:48   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:51   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
5:04   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
5:22 +2 Luguentz Dort made driving layup 15-16
5:26   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:30   Chris Paul missed floating jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Chris Paul  
5:34   Chris Paul missed floating jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
5:46   Mikal Bridges missed jump shot  
6:00 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 13-16
6:24 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 10-16
6:35   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:39   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
6:46   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09 +2 Danilo Gallinari made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 10-14
7:24 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 8-14
7:38   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:41   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk 8-12
7:56   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:09 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 8-10
8:19   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
8:21   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
8:29   OKC team rebound  
8:30   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
8:40 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-8
8:40 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 8-7
8:40   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
8:44   PHO team rebound  
8:44   Ricky Rubio missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:56 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 8-6
9:02   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
9:07   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
9:33 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 6-6
9:45 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
9:45   PHO team rebound  
9:45   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:45   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:50   Danilo Gallinari missed alley-oop shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
10:06   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
10:13 +2 Steven Adams made dunk 4-5
10:13   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:20   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 2-5
10:48 +2 Luguentz Dort made driving layup 2-3
10:49   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:53   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
11:04   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:25 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 0-3
11:48   Turnover on Steven Adams  
11:48   Offensive foul on Steven Adams  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
D. Booker
1 SG
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
27.1 Pts. Per Game 27.1
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
46.2 Field Goal % 51.2
46.1 Three Point % 50.9
81.7 Free Throw % 91.7
  OKC team rebound 0:00
  Nerlens Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jevon Carter 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel 0:04
  Jevon Carter missed jump shot 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Dario Saric 0:27
  Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:31
+ 2 Devin Booker made driving layup 0:49
  Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter 0:52
  Nerlens Noel missed dunk 0:52
  Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel 0:52
  Dennis Schroder missed layup 0:58
Team Stats
Points 25 27
Field Goals 11-29 (37.9%) 11-19 (57.9%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 17 11
Offensive 6 0
Defensive 7 9
Team 4 2
Assists 7 6
Steals 3 1
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 2 3
Fouls 4 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Gallinari SF 8
10 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
D. Booker SG 1
12 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 29-20 25---25
home team logo Suns 20-27 27---27
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 29-20 110.5 PPG 43.4 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Suns 20-27 113.1 PPG 43.7 RPG 27.3 APG
Key Players
D. Gallinari SF 19.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.4 APG 43.9 FG%
D. Booker SG 27.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 6.4 APG 51.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Gallinari SF 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
D. Booker SG 12 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
37.9 FG% 57.9
20.0 3PT FG% 50.0
50.0 FT% 75.0
Thunder
Starters
L. Dort
A. Nader
N. Noel
D. Schroder
D. Bazley
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Dort 7 0 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 0 0 -2 8
A. Nader 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
N. Noel 0 4 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 2 2 -2 8
D. Schroder 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 -1 3
D. Bazley 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 -1 2
On Court
L. Dort
A. Nader
N. Noel
D. Schroder
D. Bazley
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Dort 7 0 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 0 0 -2 8
A. Nader 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
N. Noel 0 4 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 2 2 -2 8
D. Schroder 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 -1 3
D. Bazley 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 -1 2
On Bench
M. Muscala
A. Roberson
D. Burton
K. Hervey
I. Roby
T. Ferguson
H. Diallo
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Muscala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hervey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 13 7 11/29 2/10 1/2 4 28 3 1 2 6 7 -7 21
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
T. Jerome
D. Saric
M. Bridges
J. Carter
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 12 1 2 5/7 0/1 2/2 1 12 0 0 2 0 1 +2 15
T. Jerome 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +1 3
D. Saric 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 +1 2
M. Bridges 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 2 +2 3
J. Carter 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 +1 2
On Court
D. Booker
T. Jerome
D. Saric
M. Bridges
J. Carter
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 12 1 2 5/7 0/1 2/2 1 12 0 0 2 0 1 +2 15
T. Jerome 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +1 3
D. Saric 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 +1 2
M. Bridges 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 2 +2 3
J. Carter 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 +1 2
On Bench
C. Johnson
F. Kaminsky
A. Baynes
T. Johnson
C. Diallo
E. Okobo
J. Lecque
J. Harper
T. Owens
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 9 6 11/19 2/4 3/4 4 33 1 1 3 0 9 +7 25
