Blazers host Pistons with eye toward playoff push

  • Feb 22, 2020

The goal of the Portland Trail Blazers is to stay afloat while star guard Damian Lillard recovers from a groin injury.

That quest wasn't fulfilled in the first game missed by the five-time All-Star.

Portland looks to get back in the win column on Sunday night when the struggling Detroit Pistons visit town. Detroit has lost five straight games.

Lillard said Thursday that he will miss three or four games due to the injury and his skills were badly missed in Friday's 128-115 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. It was the team's third straight setback and it also kept the club 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

"Every loss hurts," Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum said after the setback. "When you're out of the playoffs, fighting for position to make the playoffs, it doesn't matter who you lose to, you have to try to win as many games as possible, especially at home. Feels the same. It's a loss that makes it more difficult for us in the long run."

McCollum matched his career best of 10 assists while taking on more of the ball-handling duties with Lillard sidelined. He also had 27 points and six rebounds but committed five turnovers.

Forward Carmelo Anthony added 20 points and big man Hassan Whiteside recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Still, not having the team's go-to force hurt.

"We miss Dame, of course, but we got 25 games to go," Anthony said afterward. "We don't know his status as far as when he's coming back, so we can't cry over that. That situation is what it is. What's important for Dame is to get healthy."

With Portland saddled with a 25-32 record and the San Antonio Spurs (24-31) and New Orleans Pelicans (24-32) also trying to catch Memphis (28-28), the margin for error is thin.

"With 25 games left, we're going to need everybody," Anthony said. "As a collective, as a group, we're going to need everybody to kind of get over this hump and try to make this push."

Meanwhile, the Pistons aim to halt their skid as they open a four-game road trip.

The team also continues to look to the future as it reached a buyout agreement with forward Markieff Morris on Friday.

Morris is the third veteran to leave the team this month. Detroit also traded center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers and reached a buyout agreement with point guard Reggie Jackson.

With the Pistons short on point guards, they signed former Michigan player and Detroit native Derrick Walton Jr. to a 10-day contract.

"It felt weird for the first time getting up out of my own bed and coming to practice. It's surreal and it's a blessing," Walton told reporters. "I've always had the same approach: I do what I can and let the rest take care of itself. I don't put too much pressure on myself."

Though the team is now in full audition mode, Detroit coach Dwane Casey said that production still matters.

"The only way I think you build a championship-type team is to play the guys who produce," Casey told reporters. "If you just run them out there with no consequences for mistakes, no consequences for lack of discipline, no consequences for letting your guy blow by you, then you're not going to have very much when it's all ready to go (in future years). It's pretty simple from that standpoint."

Things didn't go well in Thursday's 126-106 home loss to the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee scored at will in the first half while jumping out to a 70-41 halftime lead.

Reserve forward Christian Wood stood out for Detroit with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Trail Blazers have won two of the past three meetings after the Pistons won the previous five.

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 27
POR Trail Blazers 13

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:04   Derrick Rose missed reverse layup  
0:22   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
0:23   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:45 +2 Hassan Whiteside made jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 51-53
0:54   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
0:56   Thon Maker missed layup  
1:12 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-51
1:12   POR team rebound  
1:12   CJ McCollum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:12   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
1:33 +2 Bruce Brown made dunk 51-50
1:36   Lost ball turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Thon Maker  
1:58 +2 Derrick Rose made jump shot 49-50
2:17 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-50
2:17 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 47-49
2:17   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
2:35   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick Rose  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
2:39   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
2:52   Out of bounds turnover on Tony Snell  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
3:06   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
3:19   Derrick Rose missed driving layup  
3:36 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 47-48
3:55 +2 Bruce Brown made dunk 47-45
3:55   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
4:00   Sekou Doumbouya missed driving layup  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
4:11   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
4:36   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot, assist by Hassan Whiteside 45-45
5:02   Personal foul on Christian Wood  
5:02   POR team rebound  
5:04   Christian Wood missed floating jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
5:20   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Derrick Rose 45-43
5:51   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:53   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
6:07   POR team rebound  
6:08   Bruce Brown missed layup  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
6:14   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot, blocked by John Henson  
6:30   Full timeout called  
6:32 +2 Christian Wood made layup, assist by Brandon Knight 43-43
6:36   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by John Henson  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
6:49   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by Bruce Brown  
7:15 +1 Brandon Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-43
7:15 +1 Brandon Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 40-43
7:15   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
7:17   Anfernee Simons missed driving layup, blocked by John Henson  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:27   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
7:33   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 39-43
8:05   Bad pass turnover on Gary Trent Jr., stolen by John Henson  
8:21 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-43
8:21 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 36-43
8:21   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
8:24   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
8:24   DET team rebound  
8:25   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Personal foul on Brandon Knight  
8:48 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-43
8:48   DET team rebound  
8:48   Christian Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:48   Shooting foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
8:55   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:03   Bruce Brown missed layup  
9:04   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
9:06   Bruce Brown missed finger-roll layup  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knight  
9:17   Wenyen Gabriel missed layup  
9:27   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
9:44   Full timeout called  
9:44 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Henson 34-43
9:59   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
10:02   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
10:20 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Henson 31-43
10:27   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
10:30   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Wood  
10:51 +1 John Henson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-43
10:51 +1 John Henson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-43
10:51   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
11:03 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 26-43
11:18   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
11:22   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   DET team rebound  
11:35   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45 +1 Langston Galloway made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-40
11:45 +1 Langston Galloway made 1st of 2 free throws 25-40
11:45   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 24
POR Trail Blazers 40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +1 Brandon Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-40
0:01 +1 Brandon Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 23-40
0:01   Shooting foul on Anfernee Simons  
0:24 +2 Wenyen Gabriel made reverse layup 22-40
0:25   Offensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
0:26   CJ McCollum missed reverse layup  
0:28   Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
0:31   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Nassir Little  
0:46   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 22-38
1:05   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
1:07   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17 +1 Langston Galloway made free throw 22-36
1:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:34 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 21-36
1:50 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 21-33
1:57   Offensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
1:59   Langston Galloway missed floating jump shot  
2:22 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot 18-33
2:44   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:45   John Henson missed hook shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
3:00   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
3:02   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
3:19 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 18-30
3:23   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knight  
3:24   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-30
3:37 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 14-30
3:37   Shooting foul on Anfernee Simons  
3:40   Bad pass turnover on Anfernee Simons, stolen by Langston Galloway  
3:50 +2 John Henson made dunk 13-30
3:50   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
3:53   Bruce Brown missed driving layup  
4:10   Full timeout called  
4:10 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made dunk 11-30
4:11   Bad pass turnover on Langston Galloway, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
4:33 +2 Carmelo Anthony made alley-oop shot, assist by CJ McCollum 11-28
4:40   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
4:43   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 11-26
5:16   POR team rebound  
5:18   Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:27   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
5:33   Langston Galloway missed floating jump shot  
5:49 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 11-24
5:57   Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:04   Derrick Rose missed floating jump shot  
6:17 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 11-21
6:21   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
6:23   Thon Maker missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
6:40 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 11-18
6:41   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:43   Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot  
7:03 +2 Derrick Rose made jump shot 11-16
7:13   Full timeout called  
7:19 +2 Carmelo Anthony made dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 9-16
7:23   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
7:25   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   DET team rebound  
7:32   Tony Snell missed floating jump shot, blocked by Gary Trent Jr.  
7:39   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
7:50 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 9-14
7:56   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
7:59   Derrick Rose missed jump shot  
8:17 +2 CJ McCollum made reverse layup 9-11
8:20   Lost ball turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by CJ McCollum  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:28   Hassan Whiteside missed free throw  
8:28   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
8:28 +2 Hassan Whiteside made reverse layup, assist by CJ McCollum 9-9
8:43 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 9-7
8:55 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 7-7
9:01   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:03   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 7-4
9:28   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
9:32   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by Sekou Doumbouya  
9:59 +2 Thon Maker made jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 7-2
10:19 +2 Carmelo Anthony made fade-away jump shot 5-2
10:50 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 5-0
11:07   Out of bounds turnover on Trevor Ariza  
11:26 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 2-0
11:39   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
11:50   DET team rebound  
11:50   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. Rose
25 PG
H. Whiteside
21 C
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
1.2 Ast. Per Game 1.2
14.0 Reb. Per Game 14.0
48.7 Field Goal % 61.0
48.8 Three Point % 61.1
85.9 Free Throw % 70.4
  Derrick Rose missed reverse layup 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya 0:22
  CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:23
  Lost ball turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Gary Trent Jr. 0:30
+ 2 Hassan Whiteside made jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 0:45
  Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza 0:54
  Thon Maker missed layup 0:56
+ 1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
  POR team rebound 1:12
  CJ McCollum missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
  Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya 1:12
Team Stats
Points 51 53
Field Goals 16-43 (37.2%) 21-43 (48.8%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 14-15 (93.3%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 26
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 16 18
Team 5 5
Assists 9 10
Steals 6 3
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 8 10
Technicals 0 1
B. Knight PG 20
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
C. McCollum SG 3
19 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
1234T
Moda Center Portland, OR
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
Key Players
B. Knight PG 1.5 PPG 0.5 RPG 1.0 APG 14.3 FG%
C. McCollum SG 21.4 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.9 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Knight PG 13 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
C. McCollum SG 19 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
37.2 FG% 48.8
31.3 3PT FG% 47.1
93.3 FT% 60.0
Pistons
Starters
D. Rose
B. Brown
T. Snell
T. Maker
S. Doumbouya
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 6 1 2 3/8 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 0 1 -15 9
B. Brown 4 7 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 17 1 0 0 1 6 +8 14
T. Snell 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 1 -12 3
T. Maker 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 1 1 -18 5
S. Doumbouya 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 3 12 1 0 0 0 1 -23 4
On Court
D. Rose
B. Brown
T. Snell
T. Maker
S. Doumbouya
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 6 1 2 3/8 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 0 1 -15 9
B. Brown 4 7 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 17 1 0 0 1 6 +8 14
T. Snell 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 1 -12 3
T. Maker 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 1 1 -18 5
S. Doumbouya 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 3 12 1 0 0 0 1 -23 4
On Bench
B. Knight
C. Wood
L. Galloway
J. Henson
B. Griffin
T. Frazier
K. Thomas
J. Bone
L. Kennard
D. Walton
D. Hall
L. King
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Knight 13 2 1 3/7 3/7 4/4 1 10 0 0 0 0 2 +13 17
C. Wood 11 1 0 3/6 0/2 5/6 1 13 0 1 0 0 1 +16 13
L. Galloway 6 3 1 1/3 1/1 3/3 2 11 1 0 1 1 2 +10 11
J. Henson 4 3 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 11 2 2 0 2 1 +21 15
B. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 21 9 16/43 5/16 14/15 8 109 6 3 5 5 16 0 91
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
H. Whiteside
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
T. Ariza
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 19 5 6 7/14 4/6 1/2 1 19 1 0 0 1 4 +16 37
H. Whiteside 6 6 1 3/6 0/0 0/1 0 17 0 2 1 1 5 +6 15
G. Trent Jr. 6 1 2 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 18 2 1 1 0 1 +6 13
A. Simons 6 0 0 2/5 2/3 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 0 -15 5
T. Ariza 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 4 0 3 +6 -1
On Court
C. McCollum
H. Whiteside
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
T. Ariza
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 19 5 6 7/14 4/6 1/2 1 19 1 0 0 1 4 +16 37
H. Whiteside 6 6 1 3/6 0/0 0/1 0 17 0 2 1 1 5 +6 15
G. Trent Jr. 6 1 2 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 18 2 1 1 0 1 +6 13
A. Simons 6 0 0 2/5 2/3 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 0 -15 5
T. Ariza 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 4 0 3 +6 -1
On Bench
W. Gabriel
M. Hezonja
N. Little
D. Lillard
R. Hood
J. Nurkic
C. Swanigan
Z. Collins
M. Brown
J. Hoard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Gabriel 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 2 -4 5
M. Hezonja 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
N. Little 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 1 -4 1
D. Lillard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 21 10 21/43 8/17 3/5 10 98 3 3 7 3 18 +7 75
