PHI
TOR
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Andre Drummond vs. Precious Achiuwa (Tyrese Maxey gains possession)
|11:48
|
|Georges Niang turnover (bad pass) (Precious Achiuwa steals)
|11:45
|
|Scottie Barnes turnover (lost ball) (Seth Curry steals)
|11:34
|
|Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|11:30
|
|Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|11:25
|
|Goran Dragic turnover (lost ball) (Seth Curry steals)
|11:18
|
|Georges Niang misses two point reverse layup
|11:15
|
|Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|11:03
|
|Precious Achiuwa turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|10:40
|
|Seth Curry misses two point jump shot
|10:35
|
|Tyrese Maxey offensive rebound
|10:34
|
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point floating jump shot
|2-0
|10:16
|
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|10:01
|
|Goran Dragic blocks Seth Curry's two point jump shot
|9:58
|
|Fred VanVleet defensive rebound
|9:52
|
|+2
|Goran Dragic makes two point layup (Scottie Barnes assists)
|2-2
|9:42
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point driving hook shot
|4-2
|9:42
|
|Fred VanVleet shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|9:42
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-2
|9:27
|
|Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|
|Seth Curry defensive rebound
|9:06
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point layup
|7-2
|9:06
|
|Scottie Barnes shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|9:06
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-2
|8:50
|
|+3
|OG Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|8-5
|8:37
|
|Andre Drummond turnover (bad pass) (Scottie Barnes steals)
|8:31
|
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|8-8
|8:06
|
|Tyrese Maxey misses two point floating jump shot
|8:04
|
|OG Anunoby defensive rebound
|7:50
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|8-10
|7:40
|
|Tyrese Maxey misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|
|Fred VanVleet defensive rebound
|7:30
|
|Tyrese Maxey shooting foul (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)
|7:30
|
|Fred VanVleet misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:30
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|7:30
|
|Fred VanVleet misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:28
|
|Georges Niang defensive rebound
|7:18
|
|Seth Curry misses two point floating jump shot
|7:16
|
|Fred VanVleet defensive rebound
|7:14
|
|Georges Niang blocks Scottie Barnes's two point layup
|7:11
|
|76ers defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Jump ball. Georges Niang vs. Scottie Barnes (76ers gains possession)
|6:59
|
|Scottie Barnes kicked ball violation
|6:59
|
|6:52
|
|Matisse Thybulle misses two point floating jump shot
|6:49
|
|Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|6:46
|
|Goran Dragic misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|
|Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound
|6:25
|
|+2
|Furkan Korkmaz makes two point floating jump shot
|10-10
|6:25
|
|Scottie Barnes shooting foul (Furkan Korkmaz draws the foul)
|6:25
|
|Furkan Korkmaz misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:23
|
|Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|6:09
|
|Goran Dragic misses two point turnaround hook shot
|6:06
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|5:57
|
|+2
|Seth Curry makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Andre Drummond assists)
|12-10
|5:45
|
|OG Anunoby misses two point step back jump shot
|5:43
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|5:36
|
|+2
|Seth Curry makes two point floating jump shot
|14-10
|5:19
|
|Matisse Thybulle blocks Fred VanVleet's two point floating jump shot
|5:16
|
|Matisse Thybulle defensive rebound
|5:12
|
|Seth Curry misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|
|Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|5:06
|
|OG Anunoby turnover (bad pass) (Matisse Thybulle steals)
|5:01
|
|+2
|Furkan Korkmaz makes two point alley-oop dunk (Seth Curry assists)
|16-10
|4:49
|
|Andre Drummond personal foul (Goran Dragic draws the foul)
|4:37
|
|Andre Drummond blocks OG Anunoby's two point driving layup
|4:34
|
|Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound
|4:31
|
|Furkan Korkmaz misses three point jump shot
|4:27
|
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Yuta Watanabe blocks Andre Drummond's two point layup
|4:27
|
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Freddie Gillespie shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|4:27
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-10
|4:27
|
|Andre Drummond misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:24
|
|Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound
|4:11
|
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|4:07
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|4:02
|
|Freddie Gillespie personal foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|4:02
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-10
|4:02
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-10
|3:51
|
|Andre Drummond blocks Svi Mykhailiuk's two point driving layup
|3:50
|
|Yuta Watanabe offensive rebound
|3:40
|
|OG Anunoby misses two point jump shot
|3:40
|
|3:38
|
|Matisse Thybulle defensive rebound
|3:28
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point alley-oop dunk (Shake Milton assists)
|21-10
|3:23
|
|+1
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:23
|
|Matisse Thybulle shooting foul (Svi Mykhailiuk draws the foul)
|3:23
|
|3:23
|
|+1
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:23
|
|+1
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-12
|3:10
|
|Yuta Watanabe blocks Shake Milton's two point driving layup
|3:06
|
|Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|3:02
|
|+2
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes two point finger roll layup (Dalano Banton assists)
|21-14
|2:52
|
|Matisse Thybulle misses three point jump shot
|2:49
|
|Fred VanVleet defensive rebound
|2:45
|
|+2
|Yuta Watanabe makes two point dunk (Fred VanVleet assists)
|21-16
|2:35
|
|Fred VanVleet personal foul (Georges Niang draws the foul)
|2:35
|
|Georges Niang misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:35
|
|76ers offensive rebound
|2:35
|
|+1
|Georges Niang makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-16
|2:22
|
|Georges Niang shooting foul (OG Anunoby draws the foul)
|2:22
|
|+1
|OG Anunoby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-17
|2:22
|
|+1
|OG Anunoby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-18
|2:07
|
|Furkan Korkmaz misses two point jump shot
|2:05
|
|Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|2:02
|
|+2
|Dalano Banton makes two point finger roll layup
|22-20
|2:02
|
|Paul Reed shooting foul (Dalano Banton draws the foul)
|2:02
|
|Dalano Banton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:58
|
|Justin Champagnie offensive rebound
|1:47
|
|+2
|Scottie Barnes makes two point jump shot
|22-22
|1:26
|
|Dalano Banton blocks Shake Milton's two point driving layup
|1:26
|
|1:26
|
|76ers offensive rebound
|1:23
|
|+2
|Furkan Korkmaz makes two point layup (Shake Milton assists)
|24-22
|1:23
|
|Dalano Banton shooting foul (Furkan Korkmaz draws the foul)
|1:23
|
|+1
|Furkan Korkmaz makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-22
|1:08
|
|+3
|Yuta Watanabe makes three point jump shot (Svi Mykhailiuk assists)
|25-25
|0:51
|
|Shake Milton turnover (traveling)
|0:51
|
|0:27
|
|Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|0:26
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|0:26
|
|Matisse Thybulle personal foul (Loose ball) (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)
|0:26
|
|Scottie Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:26
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|0:26
|
|+1
|Scottie Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-26
|0:05
|
|Shake Milton misses two point finger roll layup
|0:03
|
|Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Scottie Barnes misses two point layup
|0:00
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|+2
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes two point putback layup
|25-28
|11:46
|
|+2
|Scottie Barnes makes two point driving dunk (Yuta Watanabe assists)
|25-30
|11:23
|
|Furkan Korkmaz misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|
|Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|11:06
|
|+2
|Justin Champagnie makes two point floating jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|25-32
|10:48
|
|Paul Reed misses three point jump shot
|10:46
|
|Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound
|10:38
|
|Justin Champagnie misses two point layup
|10:38
|
|76ers defensive rebound
|10:38
|
|Justin Champagnie personal foul (Loose ball) (Paul Reed draws the foul)
|10:23
|
|Paul Reed turnover (bad pass) (Justin Champagnie steals)
|10:15
|
|Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|10:13
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk offensive rebound
|10:09
|
|+2
|Scottie Barnes makes two point layup (Dalano Banton assists)
|25-34
|10:01
|
|Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|
|Paul Reed offensive rebound
|9:57
|
|Furkan Korkmaz misses three point jump shot
|9:53
|
|Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|9:48
|
|+2
|Yuta Watanabe makes two point dunk (Scottie Barnes assists)
|25-36
|9:48
|
|76ers 60 second timeout
|9:30
|
|+2
|Georges Niang makes two point jump shot (Shake Milton assists)
|27-36
|9:19
|
|+2
|Justin Champagnie makes two point layup (Scottie Barnes assists)
|27-38
|9:19
|
|Georges Niang shooting foul (Justin Champagnie draws the foul)
|9:19
|
|+1
|Justin Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-39
|9:15
|
|Andre Drummond turnover (bad pass) (Scottie Barnes steals)
|9:15
|
|+2
|Dalano Banton makes two point dunk (Justin Champagnie assists)
|27-41
|8:59
|
|Furkan Korkmaz misses three point jump shot
|8:57
|
|Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|8:52
|
|+2
|Justin Champagnie makes two point floating jump shot (Svi Mykhailiuk assists)
|27-43
|8:47
|
|Scottie Barnes shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|8:47
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-43
|8:47
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-43
|8:39
|
|Precious Achiuwa misses two point jump shot
|8:36
|
|76ers defensive rebound
|8:19
|
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|8:22
|
|Precious Achiuwa blocks Tyrese Maxey's two point driving layup
|8:19
|
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|8:17
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point driving hook shot
|31-43
|8:10
|
|Seth Curry shooting foul (Svi Mykhailiuk draws the foul)
|8:10
|
|+1
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-44
|8:10
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:06
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|8:04
|
|Andre Drummond turnover (lost ball) (Justin Champagnie steals)
|8:00
|
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot (Justin Champagnie assists)
|31-47
|7:44
|
|Tyrese Maxey turnover (bad pass)
|7:30
|
|+3
|Justin Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
|31-50
|7:15
|
|Georges Niang misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|
|Isaiah Joe offensive rebound
|6:55
|
|+2
|Precious Achiuwa makes two point jump shot
|33-52
|7:04
|
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point finger roll layup
|33-50
|6:55
|
|+2
|Precious Achiuwa makes two point jump shot
|33-52
|6:35
|
|Tyrese Maxey misses two point step back jump shot
|6:30
|
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|6:30
|
|Andre Drummond misses two point putback layup
|6:28
|
|Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|6:25
|
|Dalano Banton turnover (bad pass) (Georges Niang steals)
|6:12
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point layup (Tyrese Maxey assists)