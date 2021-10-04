PHI
TOR

1st Quarter
PHI
76ers
25
TOR
Raptors
28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Andre Drummond vs. Precious Achiuwa (Tyrese Maxey gains possession)  
11:48   Georges Niang turnover (bad pass) (Precious Achiuwa steals)  
11:45   Scottie Barnes turnover (lost ball) (Seth Curry steals)  
11:34   Danny Green misses three point jump shot  
11:30   Scottie Barnes defensive rebound  
11:25   Goran Dragic turnover (lost ball) (Seth Curry steals)  
11:18   Georges Niang misses two point reverse layup  
11:15   Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound  
11:03   Precious Achiuwa turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
10:40   Seth Curry misses two point jump shot  
10:35   Tyrese Maxey offensive rebound  
10:34 +2 Tyrese Maxey makes two point floating jump shot 2-0
10:16   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
10:01   Goran Dragic blocks Seth Curry's two point jump shot  
9:58   Fred VanVleet defensive rebound  
9:52 +2 Goran Dragic makes two point layup (Scottie Barnes assists) 2-2
9:42 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point driving hook shot 4-2
9:42   Fred VanVleet shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
9:42 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-2
9:27   Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot  
9:24   Seth Curry defensive rebound  
9:06 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point layup 7-2
9:06   Scottie Barnes shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
9:06 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-2
8:50 +3 OG Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 8-5
8:37   Andre Drummond turnover (bad pass) (Scottie Barnes steals)  
8:31 +3 Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists) 8-8
8:06   Tyrese Maxey misses two point floating jump shot  
8:04   OG Anunoby defensive rebound  
7:50 +2 Fred VanVleet makes two point fadeaway jump shot 8-10
7:40   Tyrese Maxey misses three point jump shot  
7:37   Fred VanVleet defensive rebound  
7:30   Tyrese Maxey shooting foul (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)  
7:30   Fred VanVleet misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:30   Raptors offensive rebound  
7:30   Fred VanVleet misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:28   Georges Niang defensive rebound  
7:18   Seth Curry misses two point floating jump shot  
7:16   Fred VanVleet defensive rebound  
7:14   Georges Niang blocks Scottie Barnes's two point layup  
7:11   76ers defensive rebound  
7:11   Jump ball. Georges Niang vs. Scottie Barnes (76ers gains possession)  
6:59   Scottie Barnes kicked ball violation  
6:52   Matisse Thybulle misses two point floating jump shot  
6:49   Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound  
6:46   Goran Dragic misses three point jump shot  
6:43   Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound  
6:25 +2 Furkan Korkmaz makes two point floating jump shot 10-10
6:25   Scottie Barnes shooting foul (Furkan Korkmaz draws the foul)  
6:25   Furkan Korkmaz misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:23   Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound  
6:09   Goran Dragic misses two point turnaround hook shot  
6:06   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
5:57 +2 Seth Curry makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Andre Drummond assists) 12-10
5:45   OG Anunoby misses two point step back jump shot  
5:43   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
5:36 +2 Seth Curry makes two point floating jump shot 14-10
5:19   Matisse Thybulle blocks Fred VanVleet's two point floating jump shot  
5:16   Matisse Thybulle defensive rebound  
5:12   Seth Curry misses three point jump shot  
5:10   Scottie Barnes defensive rebound  
5:06   OG Anunoby turnover (bad pass) (Matisse Thybulle steals)  
5:01 +2 Furkan Korkmaz makes two point alley-oop dunk (Seth Curry assists) 16-10
4:49   Andre Drummond personal foul (Goran Dragic draws the foul)  
4:37   Andre Drummond blocks OG Anunoby's two point driving layup  
4:34   Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound  
4:31   Furkan Korkmaz misses three point jump shot  
4:27   Andre Drummond offensive rebound  
4:27   Yuta Watanabe blocks Andre Drummond's two point layup  
4:27   Andre Drummond offensive rebound  
4:27   Freddie Gillespie shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
4:27 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-10
4:27   Andre Drummond misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:24   Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound  
4:11   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
4:07   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
4:02   Freddie Gillespie personal foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
4:02 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-10
4:02 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-10
3:51   Andre Drummond blocks Svi Mykhailiuk's two point driving layup  
3:50   Yuta Watanabe offensive rebound  
3:40   OG Anunoby misses two point jump shot  
3:38   Matisse Thybulle defensive rebound  
3:28 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point alley-oop dunk (Shake Milton assists) 21-10
3:23 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-11
3:23   Matisse Thybulle shooting foul (Svi Mykhailiuk draws the foul)  
3:23 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-11
3:23 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-12
3:10   Yuta Watanabe blocks Shake Milton's two point driving layup  
3:06   Dalano Banton defensive rebound  
3:02 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk makes two point finger roll layup (Dalano Banton assists) 21-14
2:52   Matisse Thybulle misses three point jump shot  
2:49   Fred VanVleet defensive rebound  
2:45 +2 Yuta Watanabe makes two point dunk (Fred VanVleet assists) 21-16
2:35   Fred VanVleet personal foul (Georges Niang draws the foul)  
2:35   Georges Niang misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:35   76ers offensive rebound  
2:35 +1 Georges Niang makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-16
2:22   Georges Niang shooting foul (OG Anunoby draws the foul)  
2:22 +1 OG Anunoby makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-17
2:22 +1 OG Anunoby makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-18
2:07   Furkan Korkmaz misses two point jump shot  
2:05   Dalano Banton defensive rebound  
2:02 +2 Dalano Banton makes two point finger roll layup 22-20
2:02   Paul Reed shooting foul (Dalano Banton draws the foul)  
2:02   Dalano Banton misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:58   Justin Champagnie offensive rebound  
1:47 +2 Scottie Barnes makes two point jump shot 22-22
1:26   Dalano Banton blocks Shake Milton's two point driving layup  
1:26   76ers offensive rebound  
1:23 +2 Furkan Korkmaz makes two point layup (Shake Milton assists) 24-22
1:23   Dalano Banton shooting foul (Furkan Korkmaz draws the foul)  
1:23 +1 Furkan Korkmaz makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-22
1:08 +3 Yuta Watanabe makes three point jump shot (Svi Mykhailiuk assists) 25-25
0:51   Shake Milton turnover (traveling)  
0:27   Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot  
0:26   Raptors offensive rebound  
0:26   Matisse Thybulle personal foul (Loose ball) (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)  
0:26   Scottie Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:26   Raptors offensive rebound  
0:26 +1 Scottie Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-26
0:05   Shake Milton misses two point finger roll layup  
0:03   Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound  
0:00   Scottie Barnes misses two point layup  
0:00   Svi Mykhailiuk offensive rebound  
0:00 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk makes two point putback layup 25-28

2nd Quarter
PHI
76ers
29
TOR
Raptors
39

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Scottie Barnes makes two point driving dunk (Yuta Watanabe assists) 25-30
11:23   Furkan Korkmaz misses three point jump shot  
11:19   Justin Champagnie defensive rebound  
11:06 +2 Justin Champagnie makes two point floating jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists) 25-32
10:48   Paul Reed misses three point jump shot  
10:46   Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound  
10:38   Justin Champagnie misses two point layup  
10:38   76ers defensive rebound  
10:38   Justin Champagnie personal foul (Loose ball) (Paul Reed draws the foul)  
10:23   Paul Reed turnover (bad pass) (Justin Champagnie steals)  
10:15   Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot  
10:13   Svi Mykhailiuk offensive rebound  
10:09 +2 Scottie Barnes makes two point layup (Dalano Banton assists) 25-34
10:01   Danny Green misses three point jump shot  
9:59   Paul Reed offensive rebound  
9:57   Furkan Korkmaz misses three point jump shot  
9:53   Dalano Banton defensive rebound  
9:48 +2 Yuta Watanabe makes two point dunk (Scottie Barnes assists) 25-36
9:48   76ers 60 second timeout  
9:30 +2 Georges Niang makes two point jump shot (Shake Milton assists) 27-36
9:19 +2 Justin Champagnie makes two point layup (Scottie Barnes assists) 27-38
9:19   Georges Niang shooting foul (Justin Champagnie draws the foul)  
9:19 +1 Justin Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 1 27-39
9:15   Andre Drummond turnover (bad pass) (Scottie Barnes steals)  
9:15 +2 Dalano Banton makes two point dunk (Justin Champagnie assists) 27-41
8:59   Furkan Korkmaz misses three point jump shot  
8:57   Justin Champagnie defensive rebound  
8:52 +2 Justin Champagnie makes two point floating jump shot (Svi Mykhailiuk assists) 27-43
8:47   Scottie Barnes shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
8:47 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-43
8:47 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-43
8:39   Precious Achiuwa misses two point jump shot  
8:36   76ers defensive rebound  
8:19   Andre Drummond offensive rebound  
8:22   Precious Achiuwa blocks Tyrese Maxey's two point driving layup  
8:19   Andre Drummond offensive rebound  
8:17 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point driving hook shot 31-43
8:10   Seth Curry shooting foul (Svi Mykhailiuk draws the foul)  
8:10 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-44
8:10   Svi Mykhailiuk misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:06   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
8:04   Andre Drummond turnover (lost ball) (Justin Champagnie steals)  
8:00 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot (Justin Champagnie assists) 31-47
7:44   Tyrese Maxey turnover (bad pass)  
7:30 +3 Justin Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists) 31-50
7:15   Georges Niang misses three point jump shot  
7:12   Isaiah Joe offensive rebound  
6:55 +2 Precious Achiuwa makes two point jump shot 33-52
7:04 +2 Tyrese Maxey makes two point finger roll layup 33-50
6:55 +2 Precious Achiuwa makes two point jump shot 33-52
6:35   Tyrese Maxey misses two point step back jump shot  
6:30   Andre Drummond offensive rebound  
6:30   Andre Drummond misses two point putback layup  
6:28   Justin Champagnie defensive rebound  
6:25   Dalano Banton turnover (bad pass) (Georges Niang steals)  
6:12 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point layup (Tyrese Maxey assists)