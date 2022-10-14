LAL
SAC

1st Quarter
LAL
Lakers
SAC
Kings

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
Lakers 1-4 -----
Kings 3-0 -----
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
Lakers 1-4 105.2 PPG 48.0 RPG 23.2 APG
Kings 3-0 112.0 PPG 46.7 RPG 27.7 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Lakers
Roster
L. James
A. Davis
K. Nunn
L. Walker IV
M. Ryan
P. Beverley
C. Swider
R. Westbrook
T. Bryant
A. Reaves
M. Christie
S. Pippen Jr.
J. Toscano-Anderson
W. Gabriel
D. Jones
S. Harrison
J. Huff
T. Brown Jr.
D. Schroder
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. James 3 19.3 17.3 5.0 3.0 0.67 0.00 1.3 56.7 41.7 81.3 0.3 4.7
A. Davis 4 16.0 14.5 6.8 2.0 0.75 0.75 0.8 52.6 40.0 77.8 1 5.8
K. Nunn 4 20.8 14.3 2.8 2.8 0.00 0.00 2.8 50.0 39.1 80.0 0 2.8
L. Walker IV 4 16.0 9.0 2.0 2.0 0.25 0.50 0.8 38.9 31.3 75.0 0.3 1.8
M. Ryan 4 12.8 8.8 0.8 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.3 42.3 37.5 100.0 0 0.8
P. Beverley 3 19.7 8.7 3.7 2.7 1.00 0.33 1.7 33.3 30.8 76.9 1 2.7
C. Swider 5 19.8 8.6 3.6 0.6 1.00 0.40 0.8 26.7 24.2 91.7 0.8 2.8
R. Westbrook 3 20.3 7.3 3.7 3.3 0.00 0.33 2.7 38.9 33.3 50.0 0.3 3.3
T. Bryant 5 15.0 6.6 4.2 0.8 0.40 0.40 0.6 55.6 0.0 81.3 0.4 3.8
A. Reaves 5 24.0 6.2 4.4 4.4 0.80 1.00 3.0 37.5 20.0 100.0 1.2 3.2
M. Christie 5 23.2 5.8 4.4 1.6 0.00 0.40 1.0 29.4 25.0 87.5 0.4 4
S. Pippen Jr. 5 14.2 5.6 2.6 2.2 0.80 0.60 2.0 36.0 18.2 66.7 0.4 2.2
J. Toscano-Anderson 4 18.8 5.5 3.0 0.8 1.00 0.25 0.5 42.1 25.0 50.0 0.3 2.8
W. Gabriel 5 15.0 5.2 3.0 0.2 0.60 1.00 1.4 41.7 28.6 36.4 1.2 1.8
D. Jones 5 12.4 2.2 2.0 0.6 0.00 0.80 0.8 27.3 33.3 66.7 0.4 1.6
S. Harrison 1 7.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0 2
J. Huff 2 8.0 2.0 5.0 1.5 0.00 0.50 1.5 100.0 0.0 0.0 2.5 2.5
T. Brown Jr. 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
D. Schroder 2 4.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.5
Total 5 0.0 105.2 48.0 23.2 6.40 6.60 18.2 40.6 29.3 74.5 8.2 39.8
Kings
Roster
K. Murray
D. Fox
T. Davis
R. Holmes
K. Huerter
H. Barnes
D. Sabonis
M. Monk
T. Lyles
D. Mitchell
C. Metu
A. Len
S. Merrill
C. Moneke
K. Okpala
N. Queta
K. Ellis
M. Dellavedova
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Murray 2 21.5 16.0 4.5 1.0 2.00 0.50 1.0 70.6 70.0 50.0 0.5 4
D. Fox 3 20.0 13.0 2.7 2.0 0.67 0.33 2.0 38.2 33.3 66.7 1 1.7
T. Davis 3 13.0 10.0 1.7 2.0 1.33 0.67 1.0 43.5 53.8 75.0 0.3 1.3
R. Holmes 1 16.0 10.0 5.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 66.7 0.0 100.0 1 4
K. Huerter 3 18.7 9.7 3.0 3.0 0.67 0.33 2.0 50.0 53.8 80.0 0.7 2.3
H. Barnes 3 21.3 9.0 4.0 1.0 0.33 0.00 1.0 40.0 16.7 55.6 2.3 1.7
D. Sabonis 3 20.0 8.7 7.3 3.3 1.33 0.67 1.3 47.6 33.3 71.4 2 5.3
M. Monk 3 17.3 7.7 4.0 2.0 1.33 0.00 0.7 27.6 17.6 66.7 0.3 3.7
T. Lyles 3 16.0 5.7 3.0 1.0 0.67 0.00 1.0 33.3 33.3 66.7 1 2
D. Mitchell 3 16.7 5.7 1.3 3.7 1.00 0.00 1.0 35.0 42.9 0.0 0.3 1
C. Metu 3 12.0 5.3 2.3 0.7 0.33 0.33 1.3 50.0 25.0 66.7 0.3 2
A. Len 3 12.3 5.0 3.7 1.0 1.00 0.67 1.0 100.0 0.0 75.0 1 2.7
S. Merrill 2 9.5 4.5 2.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.5 42.9 50.0 0.0 1 1
C. Moneke 2 8.5 3.0 1.5 1.0 1.50 0.50 0.5 42.9 0.0 0.0 0 1.5
K. Okpala 2 11.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.50 0.00 0.0 33.3 0.0 50.0 0 2
N. Queta 3 8.7 2.7 3.0 1.3 0.33 1.00 1.3 80.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 2.3
K. Ellis 3 6.7 1.7 0.0 0.7 0.67 0.67 0.3 40.0 0.0 100.0 0 0
M. Dellavedova 2 9.0 0.0 1.5 2.5 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 1
Total 3 0.0 112.0 46.7 27.7 13.33 5.67 16.7 43.9 35.8 64.8 12.0 34.7
