LAL
SAC
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. James
|3
|19.3
|17.3
|5.0
|3.0
|0.67
|0.00
|1.3
|56.7
|41.7
|81.3
|0.3
|4.7
|A. Davis
|4
|16.0
|14.5
|6.8
|2.0
|0.75
|0.75
|0.8
|52.6
|40.0
|77.8
|1
|5.8
|K. Nunn
|4
|20.8
|14.3
|2.8
|2.8
|0.00
|0.00
|2.8
|50.0
|39.1
|80.0
|0
|2.8
|L. Walker IV
|4
|16.0
|9.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.25
|0.50
|0.8
|38.9
|31.3
|75.0
|0.3
|1.8
|M. Ryan
|4
|12.8
|8.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|42.3
|37.5
|100.0
|0
|0.8
|P. Beverley
|3
|19.7
|8.7
|3.7
|2.7
|1.00
|0.33
|1.7
|33.3
|30.8
|76.9
|1
|2.7
|C. Swider
|5
|19.8
|8.6
|3.6
|0.6
|1.00
|0.40
|0.8
|26.7
|24.2
|91.7
|0.8
|2.8
|R. Westbrook
|3
|20.3
|7.3
|3.7
|3.3
|0.00
|0.33
|2.7
|38.9
|33.3
|50.0
|0.3
|3.3
|T. Bryant
|5
|15.0
|6.6
|4.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|55.6
|0.0
|81.3
|0.4
|3.8
|A. Reaves
|5
|24.0
|6.2
|4.4
|4.4
|0.80
|1.00
|3.0
|37.5
|20.0
|100.0
|1.2
|3.2
|M. Christie
|5
|23.2
|5.8
|4.4
|1.6
|0.00
|0.40
|1.0
|29.4
|25.0
|87.5
|0.4
|4
|S. Pippen Jr.
|5
|14.2
|5.6
|2.6
|2.2
|0.80
|0.60
|2.0
|36.0
|18.2
|66.7
|0.4
|2.2
|J. Toscano-Anderson
|4
|18.8
|5.5
|3.0
|0.8
|1.00
|0.25
|0.5
|42.1
|25.0
|50.0
|0.3
|2.8
|W. Gabriel
|5
|15.0
|5.2
|3.0
|0.2
|0.60
|1.00
|1.4
|41.7
|28.6
|36.4
|1.2
|1.8
|D. Jones
|5
|12.4
|2.2
|2.0
|0.6
|0.00
|0.80
|0.8
|27.3
|33.3
|66.7
|0.4
|1.6
|S. Harrison
|1
|7.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|J. Huff
|2
|8.0
|2.0
|5.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.50
|1.5
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2.5
|2.5
|T. Brown Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Schroder
|2
|4.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|5
|0.0
|105.2
|48.0
|23.2
|6.40
|6.60
|18.2
|40.6
|29.3
|74.5
|8.2
|39.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Murray
|2
|21.5
|16.0
|4.5
|1.0
|2.00
|0.50
|1.0
|70.6
|70.0
|50.0
|0.5
|4
|D. Fox
|3
|20.0
|13.0
|2.7
|2.0
|0.67
|0.33
|2.0
|38.2
|33.3
|66.7
|1
|1.7
|T. Davis
|3
|13.0
|10.0
|1.7
|2.0
|1.33
|0.67
|1.0
|43.5
|53.8
|75.0
|0.3
|1.3
|R. Holmes
|1
|16.0
|10.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|4
|K. Huerter
|3
|18.7
|9.7
|3.0
|3.0
|0.67
|0.33
|2.0
|50.0
|53.8
|80.0
|0.7
|2.3
|H. Barnes
|3
|21.3
|9.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.33
|0.00
|1.0
|40.0
|16.7
|55.6
|2.3
|1.7
|D. Sabonis
|3
|20.0
|8.7
|7.3
|3.3
|1.33
|0.67
|1.3
|47.6
|33.3
|71.4
|2
|5.3
|M. Monk
|3
|17.3
|7.7
|4.0
|2.0
|1.33
|0.00
|0.7
|27.6
|17.6
|66.7
|0.3
|3.7
|T. Lyles
|3
|16.0
|5.7
|3.0
|1.0
|0.67
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|33.3
|66.7
|1
|2
|D. Mitchell
|3
|16.7
|5.7
|1.3
|3.7
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|35.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|C. Metu
|3
|12.0
|5.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.33
|0.33
|1.3
|50.0
|25.0
|66.7
|0.3
|2
|A. Len
|3
|12.3
|5.0
|3.7
|1.0
|1.00
|0.67
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|75.0
|1
|2.7
|S. Merrill
|2
|9.5
|4.5
|2.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|42.9
|50.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|C. Moneke
|2
|8.5
|3.0
|1.5
|1.0
|1.50
|0.50
|0.5
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1.5
|K. Okpala
|2
|11.0
|3.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|2
|N. Queta
|3
|8.7
|2.7
|3.0
|1.3
|0.33
|1.00
|1.3
|80.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|2.3
|K. Ellis
|3
|6.7
|1.7
|0.0
|0.7
|0.67
|0.67
|0.3
|40.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|M. Dellavedova
|2
|9.0
|0.0
|1.5
|2.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|Total
|3
|0.0
|112.0
|46.7
|27.7
|13.33
|5.67
|16.7
|43.9
|35.8
|64.8
|12.0
|34.7